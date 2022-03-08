President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Watch Biden's announcement live at 9:45 a.m. CT:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
World
People flee embattled Ukraine city, supplies head to another
LVIV, Ukraine — Buses carried civilians out of one embattled Ukrainian city Tuesday and supplies toward another, as officials tried to rescue people away…
Nation
Experts: Census needs funding to repair its data 'backbone'
A U.S. Census Bureau survey that is the premier source of yearly information about the nation's population and workforce needs millions more in funding to encourage participation and produce more accurate and timely results, according to a report released Tuesday.
Business
'Yes, we need hands': Kitchen pops up in Ukraine's capital
The field kitchen at a makeshift camp in Ukraine's capital was a hive of activity Monday, giving volunteers a way to contribute to the war effort -- and providing a much-needed distraction from the harrowing news about Russia's escalating invasion.
Nation
Minneapolis teachers strike after failing to reach contract
Teachers in the Minneapolis School District walked off the job on Tuesday in a dispute over wages, class sizes and mental health support for students coping with two years of the coronavirus pandemic, at least temporarily pausing classes for about 29,000 students in one of Minnesota's largest school districts.
Business
EXPLAINER: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
As Russia has intensified its war on Ukraine, killing civilians and triggering a mass refugee crisis, President Joe Biden is expected to announce a ban on importing Russian fuel, according to a person familiar with the matter. Critics of Russia have said this would be the best — perhaps only — way to force Moscow to pull back.