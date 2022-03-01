President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night. The speech is set for 8 p.m. Central time.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response.
Separately, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., will deliver the Working Families Party response, the party announced.
At 8 p.m. CT: President Joe Biden's State of the Union address:
At 9 p.m.: CT: Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib delivers progressive response:
At 9 p.m. CT: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers the GOP response:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Business
'Undisguised terror': Russia's Kharkiv strike chills Ukraine
In the dust, debris and the dead lying in Kharkiv's central Freedom Square, Ukrainians on Tuesday saw what might become of other cities if Russia's invasion isn't countered in time.
World
Russians pound civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city
Russian strikes pounded the central square in Ukraine's second-largest city and other civilian sites Tuesday in what the country's president condemned as a blatant campaign of terror by Moscow. "Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget," vowed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Business
Oil prices surge above $100 a barrel as war on Ukraine rages
Oil prices soared and investors shifted more money into ultra-safe U.S. government bonds as Russia stepped up its war on Ukraine. The price of oil surged back above $100 a barrel after Russia, a major energy producer, faced further isolation and economic damage because of its invasion of Ukraine. The rush into bonds pushed the yield on the 10-year Treasury back down to 1.77%, where it was in early February. Stock prices were mixed in the early going on Wall Street. The S&P 500 was bobbing between small gains and losses in the first few minutes of trading. European markets were lower.
Politics
Jury selection resumes for 1st trial over Capitol riot
Jury selection resumed on Tuesday in the first trial for one of the hundreds of Donald Trump supporters charged with storming the U.S. Capitol last year.
Business
Abu Dhabi's Etihad carrier posts $476M loss amid pandemic
Abu Dhabi's Etihad carrier announced on Tuesday a whopping $478 million loss for 2021, a figure that underscores the continued challenge airlines around the world face as travelers slowly return to the skies amid COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and eased travel restrictions.