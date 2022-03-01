President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night. The speech is set for 8 p.m. Central time.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response.

Separately, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., will deliver the Working Families Party response, the party announced.

