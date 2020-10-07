More from Star Tribune
Russian envoy hits back at calls for Navalny investigation
Russia's representative to the global chemical weapons watchdog has hit back at calls for a transparent investigation of the nerve agent poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, saying Moscow "doesn't owe anything to anybody."
National
World shares mixed after Trump calls halt to stimulus talks
World shares were mostly lower on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a stop to talks on another round of aid for the economy.U.S.…
National
Trump reports 'no symptoms,' returns to downplaying virus
President Donald Trump, said to be making progress in his recovery from COVID-19, tweeted his eagerness to return to the campaign trail Tuesday even as the outbreak that has killed more than 210,000 Americans reached ever more widely into the upper echelons of the U.S. government.
Coronavirus
Trump's call not to fear COVID hurts those ill and in mourning
Trump's tweet — "Don't be afraid of Covid" — strikes some as reckless and disrespectful, seemingly downplaying the severity of a pandemic that continues to spread.