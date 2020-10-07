More from Star Tribune
No charges for Wisconsin officer in killing of Black teen
A Black Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager outside a suburban Milwaukee mall in February won't be charged because he had reasonable belief that deadly force was necessary, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
National
Affidavit: Man fatally shot by Texas cop offered handshake
A Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer in a small East Texas city had offered a handshake to the officer, asking if he was "doing good," as the officer arrived at a convenience store to check out a report of a fight, according to a court document released Wednesday.
National
Scene for VP debate: Red, white and blue — and plexiglass
The stage in Utah has been set with all the trappings of a modern political debate: Red, white and blue carpets, a backdrop of the Declaration of Independence — and plexiglass.
National
Pandemic likely to dominate debate between Pence, Harris
As the coronavirus sweeps through the upper reaches of government, Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris face off Wednesday night in a debate highlighting the parties' sharply conflicting visions for a nation in crisis.
Coronavirus
Walz extends peacetime state of emergency for coronavirus response
Legislators will return for a fifth special session on Monday, Oct. 12.