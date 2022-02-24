More from Star Tribune
Russia attacks Ukraine; civilians flee as peace in Europe 'shattered'
The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that its ground forces have moved into Ukraine from Crimea, the first confirmation from Moscow that its ground forces have moved in.
Business
British leader orders asset freeze for all Russian banks
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would aim to cut Russia off from the U.K.'s financial markets as he announced a new set of sanctions in response to President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
World
'The worst sunrise in my life': Ukrainians wake to attack
The missile fragment pierced the ceiling of Mikhail Shcherbakov's apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. A Russian attack, after weeks of rhetoric and warning signs, had hit home.
World
Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Russian troops launched a broad, three-pronged assault on Ukraine that brought explosions and set off air raid sirens to the country's capital, Kyiv, and other cities, shattering any remaining hope that a military conflict would be avoided.
World
EXPLAINER: Why Putin uses WWII to justify attacks in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin told the world in the lead-up to Thursday's attacks on Ukraine that his operation aims to "denazify" Ukraine, a country with a Jewish president who lost relatives in the Holocaust and who heads a Western-backed, democratically elected government.