More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Curious Minnesota
How safe is it, really, to walk on Minnesota's iced-over lakes?
"The standard answer is, really, ice is never 100% safe," said a DNR recreation safety coordinator. And early- and late-season ice is the most unpredictable.
Local
Guilty plea entered in fatal shooting of La Crosse bouncer
A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a bouncer at a downtown La Crosse bar after he was denied entry to the establishment.
Local
Charge: Man drove drunk in Eagan, crashed friend's car and killed him
The friends left a house party before crashing into a tree late at night, according to the criminal complaint.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.