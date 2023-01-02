More from Star Tribune
Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service
Israel's military fired missiles toward the international airport of Syria's capital early Monday, putting it out of service and killing two soldiers and wounding two others, the Syrian army said.
Politics
World
EU Parliament starts process to lift 2 lawmakers' immunity
The president of the European Parliament has launched an urgent procedure to waive the immunity of two lawmakers following a request from Belgian judicial authorities investigating a major corruption scandal rocking EU politics.
Politics
Walz, statewide Democrats sworn into office on Monday
The party will also take full control of state government in the legislative session that convenes Tuesday.