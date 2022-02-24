More from Star Tribune
Ex-US soldier fined for trying to take gun on plane
A retired U.S. Army soldier was fined $400 and given a suspended jail sentence Thursday for attempting to carry a gun and ammunition onto a plane in Zimbabwe.
Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine
Associated Press journalists are documenting military activity across Ukraine, where disinformation is spiking during a Russian ground and air offensive. With social media amplifying a torrent of military claims and counter-claims, determining exactly what is happening can difficult. Here's a look at some of what can be confirmed.
Russia attacks Ukraine; civilians flee as peace in Europe 'shattered'
Ukraine's president said Russian forces were trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear plant, and Ukrainian forces were battling other troops just miles from Kyiv for control of a strategic airport.
Canada responds to claims it's not helping citizens in Syria
Canadian officials are working with Syrian Kurdish authorities and international organizations to gather information and help Canadian citizens being detained in Syria, a Canadian government spokesman said Thursday.
'The worst sunrise in my life': Ukrainians wake to attack
The missile fragment pierced the ceiling of Mikhail Shcherbakov's apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city. A Russian attack, after weeks of warnings, had hit home.