Watch for FREE: Becker vs. Holy Angels in The Minnesota Star Tribune Game of the Week
The Star Tribune and NSPN.tv are livestreaming Friday’s high school football game at 7 p.m.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 13, 2024 at 3:31PM
2024 Star Tribune Prep Football Spotlight games
Watch some of Minnesota’s best high school teams in live streams produced by Neighborhood Sports Network TV.
Week 3: Becker vs. Holy Angels, 7 p.m., Sept. 13.
Past livestreams (Click game to view a replay.)
The Star Tribune and NSPN.tv are livestreaming Friday’s high school football game at 7 p.m.