High Schools

Watch for FREE: Becker vs. Holy Angels in The Minnesota Star Tribune Game of the Week

The Star Tribune and NSPN.tv are livestreaming Friday’s high school football game at 7 p.m.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 13, 2024 at 3:31PM

2024 Star Tribune Prep Football Spotlight games

Watch some of Minnesota’s best high school teams in live streams produced by Neighborhood Sports Network TV.

Week 3: Becker vs. Holy Angels, 7 p.m., Sept. 13.

Past livestreams (Click game to view a replay.)

Week 2: East Ridge vs. Forest Lake, Sept. 6.

Week 1: Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Irondale, Aug. 30.

