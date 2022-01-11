More from Star Tribune
GOP steps up bid to persuade Hogan to run for Senate in Md.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other top Republicans are stepping up a personal campaign to persuade Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to run for the Senate and help the party's chances of regaining control of the chamber.
Politics
Biden to back Senate rule change to pass voting rights bill
President Joe Biden will use a speech in Georgia to endorse changing Senate rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, saying it's time to choose "democracy over autocracy." But some civil rights groups won't be there, in protest of what they say is administration inaction.
Business
Stocks shake off an early loss, end higher as tech rebounds
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday as technology companies rebounded after an early loss. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%. The index is coming off five straight losses and hadn't closed higher since the very first trading day of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq rose 1.4%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.74%. Bond yields have risen sharply since the beginning of the year. Investors are anticipating that interest rates will rise in the coming months as the Federal Reserve shifts from stimulating the economy to fighting inflation.
Politics
Senate hearing on pandemic gets testy: 'What a moron'
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, angrily accused a senator Tuesday of making false accusations that are leading to threats against him -- all to raise political cash.
Nation
North Carolina deputy makes frantic 911 call after shooting
An off-duty sheriff's deputy had a frantic conversation with a 911 operator after fatally shooting a Black man last weekend in North Carolina, saying the pedestrian did "jump on my vehicle and broke my windshield," according to an audio recording released Tuesday.