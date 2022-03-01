President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered the Republican response.
Separately, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., delivered the Working Families Party response.
President Joe Biden's State of the Union address:
Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib delivers progressive response:
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers the GOP response:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Nation
Sorting fact, disinformation amid Russian war on Ukraine
Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia's invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening can be difficult. Here's a look at what could be confirmed Wednesday as Russia's military assault on Ukraine was in its seventh day.
Business
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Day 7 of Russian assault
On Day 7 of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russia continued its attacks on crowded Ukrainian cities and a lengthy convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles advanced slowly toward the capital of Kyiv.
Business
Powell tells Congress that Fed will raise rates this month
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made clear Wednesday that the Fed will begin raising interest rates this month in a high-stakes effort to restrain surging inflation.
Politics
As Russia batters Ukraine, both sides ready for more talks
Russia renewed its assault Wednesday on Ukraine's second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe.
World
Another report alleges corruption by ex-South African leader
Another damning report into government corruption in South Africa has recommended further investigations and the possible prosecution of former President Jacob Zuma, current and former cabinet ministers and senior leaders of the ruling African National Congress party for allegedly receiving bribes.