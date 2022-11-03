The Minneapolis City Council will vote today whether to formally appoint Brian O'Hara as the next police chief, a decision meant to usher in a new era of policing in a city still defined by George Floyd's murder. Watch live here.
Nation
Why daylight saving time is worse for your body than standard time
Experts say early morning sunlight is key to maintaining our circadian rhythms, sleep-wake cycles and overall health.
Colleges
Minnesota College Football: Augsburg and Bethel heading into a battle for first place
The two teams are a combined 13-3 and will play for the MIAC Skyline Division lead. Meantime, St. Thomas looks to extend its run at Valparaiso.
Watch at 9:30 a.m.: Minneapolis City Council meets to vote on police chief
Sports
Hockenson, Cousins, management on the trade; Scoggins visits
The main parties involved in the Vikings trade for T.J. Hockenson are on today's podcast. Plus, columnist Chip Scoggins on college football and D'Angelo Russell.
Movies
Review: 'Armageddon Time' says coming of age is a tough job
Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins and Banks Repeta star in the autobiographical drama.