The Minneapolis City Council will hold a public hearing at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday seeking feedback on whether Brian O'Hara should become the city's next police chief. Click here to watch.
Mayor Jacob Frey nominated veteran New Jersey law enforcement officer Brian O'Hara to lead the Minneapolis Police Department.
Rochester
Unemployment shrinks in Rochester in September
Rochester lost about 1,000 jobs last month in expected seasonal losses, but the dip is better than in pre-pandemic years.
St. Paul
Man admits helping son hide bodies in Wisconsin farm field after St. Paul quadruple murder
The son is charged with four counts of second-degree murder.
South Metro
Man who fled Burnsville police, crashed and killed teen passenger gets 5 years
He was hosting a loud party at a Burnsville hotel before he saw police outside and sped away in his car.
Duluth
What you need to know about Duluth's park fund referendum
Voters will be asked Nov. 8 to increase property taxes for city parks.