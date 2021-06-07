The University of St. Thomas opens a best-of-three title series for the NCAA Division III baseball championship at 3:30 p.m. today against Salisbury University of Maryland.

Both teams won their tournament brackets with 3-0 record, with the Tommies rallying to win all three of their games in their final tournament before moving to Division I competition in the fall.

Tap here to watch live video of today's game.

Sunday's game report:

St. Thomas advanced to the three-game Division III baseball championship, rallying for three runs in the ninth inning for a 6-4 victory over Washington University of St. Louis in the College World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The 19th-ranked Tommies beat the top-ranked Bears (34-6) with late heroics for the second day in a row.

St. Thomas, seeking its first D-III title since 2009 and third overall, will play Salisbury (Md) in a best-of-three series that starts with the first game at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

On Saturday, after tying the score with two outs in the 11th on Jack Porter's two-run double, they won on Matthew Enck's two-out RBI double in the bottom of the 12th, setting up Sunday's rematch.

On Sunday, Enck scored the tying run in the ninth. He was hit by a pitch leading off the inning, took third on a throwing error and scored on Avery Lehman's squeeze bunt.

Charlie Bartholomew and Kyle Halverson followed with back-to-back RBI singles.

Sophomore reliever T.J. Constertina got the victory with 2 ⅔ perfect innings. After the Tommies recorded one out on a botched Bears squeeze play in the seventh, he retired all seven batters he faced after entering the game with Washington ahead 4-3.

St. Thomas also rallied from an early five-run deficit to beat Adrian College in the first game of the tournament.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the day of the first game in the championship series.