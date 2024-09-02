Washington's Luke McCaffrey looking to make his own name in the NFL following his dad and brothers

''Maybe the pressure that comes with being Ed's son or Christian's brother gets lost somewhere on Luke because he's so hard on his friggin' self,'' Bloomgren said. ''You have to remind him to go to the next play because he is such a perfectionist. Great ones can realize it and strive for perfection but let it be water off a duck's back so that they can go to the next play and understand that that play that just happened good or bad can't affect them in the next one. And I think Luke's grown tremendously in that."