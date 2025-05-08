Washington's Hispanic community fighting fear and rallying help as rumors of an ICE crackdown bubble

WASHINGTON — Word spread — and fast — as it does in so many moments of rumor and fear.
Early Tuesday morning, dozens of concerned parents and staff members gathered outside of Mundo Verde, one of Washington's most prominent bilingual schools, bracing for a crackdown.
A flurry of rumors and unconfirmed media reports had fueled fears that agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement would be descending on area schools that were known to have large Hispanic immigrant populations.
The group tensed up as a black SUV slowly cruised past the school twice, then parked up the block. ''I think it's happening,'' one parent said.
The man who emerged turned out to be a television news cameraman. People laughed in relief — for the moment.
Washington's sanctuary city status in limbo
It was a rare moment of levity in the middle of several days of tension and fear as Washington's Hispanic community waits for President Donald Trump's pledge of an immigration crackdown to take shape in the nation's capital. It mirrors, in some ways, similar fears around the country.
The reports of a crackdown on bilingual schools in the District turned out to be a false alarm that day — but only partially false. While the schools were on high alert, ICE agents reportedly raided several local restaurants, including Millie's in northwest Washington. On Wednesday, staffers at Millie's were reluctant to discuss the incident, with one manager — who did not give a name — saying the restaurant had been descended upon by ''fascists.''