Washington Mystics (12-10, 6-8 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (10-13, 8-7 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on the Minnesota Lynx after Natasha Cloud scored 23 points in the Mystics' 84-69 victory against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Lynx have gone 5-8 in home games. Minnesota has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mystics are 4-6 in road games. Washington is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Shakira Austin averaging 8.8.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Lynx defeated the Mystics 80-78 in their last matchup on June 3. Kayla McBride led the Lynx with 24 points, and Ariel Atkins led the Mystics with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Napheesa Collier is averaging 21.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Lynx. Diamond Miller is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Tianna Hawkins is averaging 7.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Mystics. Brittney Sykes is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 6-4, averaging 83.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.3 points per game.

Mystics: 4-6, averaging 87.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Tiffany Mitchell: out (wrist), Rachel Banham: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.