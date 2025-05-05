Wires

Washington Post staff wins 2025 Pulitzer for Breaking News for coverage of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Washington Post staff wins 2025 Pulitzer for Breaking News for coverage of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

The Associated Press
May 5, 2025 at 7:08PM

NEW YORK — Washington Post staff wins 2025 Pulitzer for Breaking News for coverage of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

