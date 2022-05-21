Chicago Sky (2-2, 1-0 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (5-1, 2-0 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on Washington in Eastern Conference action Sunday.

Washington went 12-20 overall and 7-8 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Mystics averaged 15.1 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second chance points and 16.0 bench points last season.

Chicago finished 16-16 overall last season while going 10-5 in Eastern Conference games. The Sky gave up 81.9 points per game while committing 19.4 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Sky: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.