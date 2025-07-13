Wires

Washington Nationals select Oklahoma high school shortstop Eli Willits with first pick in MLB draft

Washington Nationals select Oklahoma high school shortstop Eli Willits with first pick in MLB draft.

The Associated Press
July 13, 2025 at 10:13PM

ATLANTA — Washington Nationals select Oklahoma high school shortstop Eli Willits with first pick in MLB draft.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Washington Nationals select Oklahoma high school shortstop Eli Willits with first pick in MLB draft

Washington Nationals select Oklahoma high school shortstop Eli Willits with first pick in MLB draft.

Wires

Chelsea beats PSG 3-0 for Club World Cup title as Palmer scores twice and sets up third goal

Wires

Two women killed in shooting at Kentucky church after trooper shot; suspect killed, authorities say