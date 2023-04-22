Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Washington Nationals (6-13, fifth in the NL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (11-9, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Chad Kuhl (0-1, 8.59 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (1-1, 1.73 ERA, .81 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -282, Nationals +233; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has an 11-9 record overall and a 4-3 record at home. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.15 ERA, which ranks fourth in MLB play.

Washington has a 6-13 record overall and a 4-4 record on the road. The Nationals are 2-0 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo has a double and five home runs for the Twins. Donovan Solano is 11-for-35 with four doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario has three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 10-for-37 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Nationals: 3-7, .228 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Twins: Kenta Maeda: day-to-day (ankle), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (face), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.