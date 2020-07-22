The high school football season in Washington will be moved from the fall to the spring, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s executive board decided on Tuesday. Several other moderate- and high-risk team sports also were moved to the spring: girls’ soccer, 1B and 2B boys’ soccer and volleyball.

The fall sports of cross-country and slow-pitch softball, as well as alternative seasons for golf and tennis, will each begin practices the week of Sept. 7, a date determined by the Executive Board at a previous meeting. The viability of girls’ swimming and diving in the fall was left open until more input from the Washington Department of Health.

“Since March, the philosophy of our Association has been to allow students every chance to participate,” WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman. “We’ve asked our Executive Board and planning committees to be as creative as possible in allowing for those opportunities. These are tough and unprecedented decisions to make.”

U’s Andries honored

Gophers junior offensive lineman Blaise Andries was named to the Football Writers Association of America’s preseason watch list for the 2020 Outland Trophy, awarded to the best interior lineman in college football. Andries redshirted in 2017 before starting the next 26 games of his career.

The Marshall, Minn., native has started 12 games at right guard, 10 at left guard, two at right tackle and two at left tackle.

• Gophers players received their Outland Bowl championship rings on Tuesday.

Etc.

• Alonzo Harris, a former American Association All-Star, has agreed to rejoin the St. Paul Saints. In 2019 in the Mexican League for Oaxaca, he hit .343 with 39 home runs and 117 RBI in 119 games and was named the league’s MVP.

• Megan Munneke and Dayton Federley shot a 9-under 63 to take a three-shot lead on the first day of the MGA Mixed Amateur at Hastings Golf Club.