LONG BEACH, Calif. — Isaiah Washington scored 21 points as Long Beach State narrowly beat Seattle 80-75 on Sunday. Michael Carter III added 20 points for the Beach.
Joe Hampton had 16 points for Long Beach State (1-1). Chance Hunter added 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Darrion Trammell had 32 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Redhawks (3-3). Riley Grigsby added 24 points. Kobe Williamson had 7 points and 10 rebounds.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Schakel leads San Diego St. over Pepperdine 65-60
Jordan Schakel scored 17 points and San Diego State edged Pepperdine 65-60 on Sunday.
Gophers
Penn scores 22 to lift Bellarmine past Howard 84-63
Dylan Penn had 22 points as Bellarmine rolled past Howard 84-63 on Sunday night.
Vikings
Vikings somehow, someway in NFC playoff position after holding off Jacksonville in OT
Dan Bailey hit the game-winning field goal from 23 yards out in overtime, and after Arizona lost later Sunday the Vikings are in the NFC's seventh playoff spot. Getting to that point wasn't pretty.
Gophers
A handful of teams could be new women's basketball No. 1
It didn't take long for there to be a new No. 1 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll.
Gophers
Brown, Collins lead D-III Greensboro past Longwood 67-64
Matthew Brown scored the last three points, hitting a go-ahead jumper with 36 seconds remaining and Greyson Collins added 24 points as Division III Greensboro upset Longwood 67-64 on Sunday.