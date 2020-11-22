SEATTLE — Dylan Morris threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns, Washington got rushing touchdowns from three different running backs, and the Huskies routed Arizona 44-27 on Saturday night.

Washington (2-0) was thoroughly dominant, jumping to a 24-0 halftime lead and led 37-0 before Arizona finally found the end zone early in the fourth quarter. For a while, it appeared the Huskies could be in line to post their first Pac-12 shutout since a 30-0 win over Washington State in the 2009 Apple Cup, but the Wildcats feasted on Washington's backup defense in the fourth quarter.

While the Huskies defense stifled the Wildcats for three quarters, it was Morris and the Washington offense that showed efficiency and explosiveness that was absent in last week's opening win over Oregon State.

It started on the opening drive when Morris hit Puka Nacua on a 65-yard catch-and-run touchdown. He added a 20-yard TD pass to Cade Otton midway through the third quarter to give the Huskies a 37-0 lead. And in between, the Huskies got TD runs from Kamari Pleasant, Sean McGrew and Richard Newton.

Newton added a second TD early in the fourth quarter on a 54-yard run.

Morris finished 15-of-25 passing and his numbers would have been significantly higher if not for a handful of dropped passes. His TD strike to Nacua was his first career TD pass, but his favorite target was Otton. The Huskies talented tight end had a career-high seven catches for 100 yards.

Arizona (0-2) lost its ninth straight game dating back to last season — a streak that started with a home loss to Washington — and took a step back from last week's loss to USC.

The same offense that rolled up more than 400 total yards and scored 30 points on the Trojans managed just 66 yards through three quarters against Washington. Arizona didn't have a pass play longer than 14 yards until a 30-yard TD catch by Stanley Berryhill III early in the fourth quarter. For the first three quarters, Arizona averaged just 1.8 yards per play.

Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell was 27 of 39 for 259 yards and three touchdowns, almost all of those numbers coming in the fourth quarter against Washington's reserves. He was sacked five times, twice by Zion Tupuola-Fetui.

Gary Brightwell was held to 55 yards rushing after having 112 last week against USC.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arizona: The Wildcats would be very happy to avoid any trips to the state of Washington in the near future. In their last four games at Washington and at Washington State, the Wildcats have been outscored 231-65.

Washington: The Huskies continued to use their stable of running backs. Four different running backs had at least six carries and Washington had 233 yards rushing. Newton led the way with 81 yards thanks to his breakaway run in the fourth quarter. Pleasant had six carries for 43 yards and Cameron Davis had 40 yards on six carries.

UP NEXT

Arizona: The Wildcats will travel to UCLA next Saturday.

Washington: The Huskies are scheduled to face rival Washington State in the Apple Cup next Friday.