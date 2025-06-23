Washington hosts Minnesota following McBride's 29-point game

Minnesota Lynx (12-1, 11-1 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (6-8, 5-5 Eastern Conference)
Washington; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx takes on the Washington Mystics after Kayla McBride scored 29 points in the Lynx's 82-66 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.
The Mystics are 4-3 in home games. Washington allows 81.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.
The Lynx are 5-1 in road games. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Shepard averaging 2.6.
Washington's average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Washington allows.
The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sonia Citron is averaging 14.6 points for the Mystics. Brittney Sykes is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.