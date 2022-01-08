Jurors found a Scandia man not guilty of providing drugs to a man who died of an overdose in the Chisago County jail last year.
John W. Hofer, 37, was acquitted on Thursday of third-degree murder in the death of Erik Nielsen, according to court records.
Nielsen died of a methamphetamine overdose in the jail's intake area on July 22, according to court documents. He had been arrested on a felony warrant during a traffic stop.
