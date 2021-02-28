For a half, the Timberwolves kept pace with Washington, one of the NBA's faster teams. For a half – or most of a half – they controlled Wizards guard Bradley Beal, the NBA's highest scorer. For a half the Timberwolves used hustle and defense to make up for the loss of Malik Beasley, who began serving his 12-game suspension.

For a half.

Eventually, the host Wizards woke. Beal finished with 34 points, with 17 coming in the third quarter, 21 in the second half. Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists. Davis Bertans had 19 off the bench as the Wizards (13-18) handed the Wolves (7-27) their seventh straight loss, 128-112, their third straight under new coach Chris Finch.

It was Washington's seventh victory in eight games.

With the Wolves up 67-63 with 8:28 left in the second quarter, the Wizards finished the half on a 34-14 run to go up 17, a lead that grew to 19 early in the fourth quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolves, whose biggest lead was eight points. Anthony Edwards had 21. Naz Reid scored 17 off the bench.

Down 19 early in the fourth quarter, the Wolves rallied to within 10 with just under 6 minutes left in the game but Bertans hit a three pointer. Then, after Towns missed, Garrison Mathews hit a three and the lead was back to 16.

