Washington Football coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer, according to a team spokesman.
The spokesman confirmed Thursday night that Rivera has squamous cell carcinoma. ESPN first reported Rivera's diagnosis, saying it was lymph node cancer and later clarified it was squamous cell carcinoma in his neck.
Rivera is expected to continue coaching while undergoing treatment. He was hired as Washington's coach and put in charge of football operations in January. The 58-year-old of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent is the first minority coach in franchise history.
ESPN reported Rivera got the diagnosis two weeks ago and told his team Thursday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Timberwolves win NBA draft lottery, will pick No. 1 overall in upcoming draft
The Wolves landed the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft, cashing in their 14% odds of netting the top pick.
Wolves
Hartman: Wolves get break they needed by winning NBA draft lottery
Winning the NBA draft lottery and getting the first pick is a bright spot in a really tough year for the Timberwolves franchise.
Wild
Trotz's Islanders eliminate Capitals with 4-0 win in Game 5
Anthony Beauvillier scored twice, Semyon Varlamov shut out the team that drafted him and the New York Islanders knocked the Washington Capitals out of the playoffs in the first round by beating them 4-0 Thursday night in Game 5.
Lynx
Lynx showing toughness, resiliency despite relying on young players
Halfway through the WNBA regular season, the Lynx are 8-3 despite injury issues.
Twins
Giolito fans 13, White Sox tame Tigers 9-0 to complete sweep
Lucas Giolito matched his career high of 13 strikeouts in seven dominant innings, hot-hitting Tim Anderson stroked his fourth home run of the series, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 9-0 Thursday to complete their first four-game sweep of the Tigers in 15 years.