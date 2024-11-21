Wires

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has a broken left fibula and is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks.

November 21, 2024 at 10:33PM

WASHINGTON — Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has a broken left fibula and is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks.

