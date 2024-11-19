Washed-up carcass of endangered fin whale near Alaska's largest city attracts crowds

''It was really interesting for the kids to be able to feel it, touch the bottom because it kind of had tracks on it, like a sled almost. And just to see the size of it, that was pretty cool,'' she said. ''We had already studied whales a couple of weeks ago, so it was fun to see one in person and say, ‘Oh, that's what the baleen looks like in real life,' and ‘Where is the blow hole?' ''