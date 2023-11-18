A 31-year-old man from Waseca was killed after getting caught in a farm mower this week, the Rice County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The man was identified as Mitchell Kenneth Gregory Olson. The accident happened Wednesday in Morristown Township, north of Waseca and southwest of Faribault.

Law enforcement, rescue crews and emergency medical workers responded on Wednesday afternoon to reports of a farming accident, according to a sheriff's office news release. Upon arrival, rescue and fire crews advised that they found the body of a man who got caught in a Haybine. He had to be extricated from the device, and was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

An obituary for Olson said he had a laugh that was contagious, and that he brought joy and a good time to any room. "Mitchell loved farming, and had a deep passion for his beef cattle," the obituary read.

Additional information will be released at later time, the Sheriff's Office said.

Haybine is a brand name for a combined mower and conditioner machine used to farm hay.