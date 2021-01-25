Q: In a story about the McGuire Sisters I saw a mention of a sister named Ruby. The sisters I remember were Phyllis, Dorothy and Christine. Who is Ruby? Never heard of her.

A: The last of the singing McGuire sisters, Phyllis, died in December 2020, and that sparked memories about her colorful life and her work with her sisters Dorothy, who died in 2012, and Christine, in 2018. The confusion you felt came about because Christine's first name was Ruby, and the item you read used that name instead of the one Christine was known by.

Stubble trouble

Q: Why is Drew Carey letting his hair and beard grow? I don't think it becomes him. I hope he shaves soon!

A: The new look is a result of the pandemic, which put Carey-hosted "The Price Is Right" on a monthslong hiatus last year. While the show was shut down, Carey told "CBS This Morning," "I had a lot of time for introspection. A lot of spiritual growth this summer. Part of me wanted to reflect it with a different look. So (I thought) let me just grow a beard and see what it looks like. And then I liked it when it came out and I kept it."

