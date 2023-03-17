MINNEAPOLIS — The 2023 Minnesota Associated Press all-state boys hockey team, as voted on by statewide media:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jayson Shaugabay, Warroad
FIRST TEAM
Forward — Jayson Shaugabay, senior, Warroad
Forward — Gavyn Thoreson, senior, Andover
Forward — Finn Brink, senior, Maple Grove
Defense — Chase Cheslock, senior, Rogers
Defense — John Stout, junior, Minnetonka
Goalie — Hampton Slukynsky, senior, Warroad
SECOND TEAM
Forward — Carson Pilgrim, junior, Warroad
Forward — Jake Fisher, senior, Cretin-Derham Hall
Forward — Tyler Hennen, senior, Kittson County Central
Defense — George Peterson, senior, Hermantown
Defense — Ryan Koering, senior, Eden Prairie
Goalie — Will Ingemann, senior, Wayzata
___
Past Player of the Year award winners:
2022_Alex Bump, F, Prior Lake
2021_Brody Lamb, F, Dodge County
2020_Blake Biondi, F, Hermantown
2019_Bryce Brodzinski, F, Blaine
2018_Sammy Walker, F, Edina
2017_Casey Mittelstadt, F, Eden Prairie
2016_Casey Mittelstadt, F, Eden Prairie
2015_Dylan Malmquist, F, Edina
2014_Avery Peterson, F, Grand Rapids
2013_Grant Besse, F, Benilde-St. Margaret's
2012_Jake Randolph, F, Duluth East
2011_Kyle Rau, F, Eden Prairie
2010_Nick Bjugstad, F, Blaine
2009_Ben Hanowski, F, Little Falls
2008_Aaron Ness, D, Roseau
2007_Patrick White, F, Grand Rapids
2006_David Fischer, D, Apple Valley
2005_Brian Lee, D, Moorhead
2004_Tom Gorowsky, F, Centennial
2003_Mike Lundin, D, Apple Valley
2002_Gino Guyer, F, Greenway
2001_Gino Guyer, F, Greenway
2000_Paul Martin, D, Elk River
1999_Dan Welch, F, Hastings
1998_Johnny Pohl, F, Red Wing
1997_Dylan Mills, D, Duluth East
1996_Dave Spehar, F, Duluth East
1995_Matt Cullen, F, Moorhead