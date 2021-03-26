Warroad, a small-school girls' hockey state tournament fixture, seized control of its first game.

A three-goal first period fueled a 10-0 rout of Rochester Lourdes on Friday at Xcel Energy Center in the first Class 1A quarterfinal.

Played before a sparse crowd, limited by COVID-19 restrictions and undoubtedly travel distance as well, the game lacked atmosphere. But No. 2 seed Warroad (20-1) maintained its intensity.

Genevieve Hendrickson, a Ms. Hockey Award semifinalist, opened the scoring by finishing a give-and-go with Tayla Hendrickson.

Tap here for more on the game

Other games today include:

Luverne vs. Proctor/Hermantown, 1 p.m

River Lakes vs. Gentry Academy, 6 p.m.

Mound Westonka vs. Chisago Lakes, 8 p.m.

The Class 2A quarterfinals are Saturday.

Edina had already advanced to the semifinals because COVID issues have forced Centennial out of the tournament. The rest of the schedule is here.