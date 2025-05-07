Warriors will rely on the Jimmy-Buddy show to help stay afloat vs. Wolves with Curry out

MINNEAPOLIS — With the superhero of the Golden State Warriors out for the rest of the game, the sidekicks stepped up.
Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield have become quite the sideshow, on and off the court.
When Stephen Curry went down with a strained left hamstring early in the opener of this second-round series against Minnesota, Butler and Hield delivered the both-ends-of-the-floor production necessary to fend off the Timberwolves for a 99-88 victory.
''I'm Batman. I saved the day,'' Hield said. ''He's still Robin.''
Butler was willing to concede that interim role to Hield with Curry out, but not without reminding Hield the Warriors had to burn a timeout in the first minute of the game because the shorts he was wearing didn't match the team uniform.
''That's not real Robin and/or Batman like,'' Butler said, turning to Hield as they shared a table for their joint postgame interview.
Butler pitched in 20 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and sound defense. Hield hit five 3-pointers among his 24 points to go with eight rebounds and no turnovers for a team-leading plus-22 rating. Both of them will have to keep that up now that the Warriors have ruled Curry out for at least the next three games.
Two of the newest players to the team have also developed a unique odd-couple bond, with Butler constantly needling the softer-spoken Hield with his wry sense of humor. They clearly get on each other's nerves at times, to the point of shouting at each other in one of the huddles during a timeout on Tuesday.