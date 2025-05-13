Warriors struggle again to stop Timberwolves stars Edwards and Randle

Coach Steve Kerr keeps stressing how if the Warriors are going to win their playoff series against the T-Wolves it will be because of defense. That defense isn't getting it done, and the Warriors lost 117-110 on Monday night for a second straight home defeat at Chase Center. They now face a 3-1 deficit in the best-of-seven Western Conference series and will try to stave off elimination heading back to Minneapolis for Game 5 on Wednesday.