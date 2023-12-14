SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was suspended indefinitely by the NBA on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he hit Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face and received a Flagrant 2 foul and ejection.
The league announced the penalty handed down by operations chief Joe Dumar and said the suspension begins immediately.
''He will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play,'' the league said.
