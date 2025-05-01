Warriors return home to Chase Center with another chance to close out 1st-round series with Rockets

SAN FRANCISCO — With his team trailing by 27 points to the red-hot Houston Rockets at halftime, coach Steve Kerr pulled Golden State emotional leader Draymond Green aside for a quick chat and to ask his opinion.
Should the Warriors plan to save their starters for what looked like an inevitable Game 6 in two days if things became any more out of hand after intermission? Green suggested Kerr should give the group five more minutes to see what could be done on the deficit.
It only got worse. And Kerr sent in the backups with 5:50 left in the third quarter of an embarrassing 131-116 loss Wednesday night so his Warriors can turn their attention at trying again to close out the first-round series back home Friday night.
''I wasn't going to chase this game obviously with Game 6 coming up in 48 hours," Kerr said. "So I talked to Draymond. I said, ‘What do you think?' He said five minutes, so we gave the starting group the first five or six minutes and unless we had made a huge run kind of had it in mind that we would pull the plug.''
The Warriors missed a chance to clinch the best-of-seven series on the road, and they gave some momentum right back to the Rockets. Golden State leads 3-2.
Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry and Green will need to forget their Game 5 blowout fast and now count on their experience in big games as they return to Chase Center to get past second-seeded Houston, which staved off elimination with a dominant performance.
''We're fine. Our confidence isn't going to waiver,'' Butler said. ''We're going to start out better and play a better overall game.''
The Minnesota Timberwolves are waiting for the winner to begin the Western Conference semifinals. While the Warriors couldn't close their series on the road with a 3-1 lead, Rudy Gobert led the way as Minneapolis ended the season for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 103-96.