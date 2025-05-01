Warriors return home to Chase Center with another chance to close out 1st-round series with Rockets

What to Know: Foul trouble and free-throw differential have been common themes in this series, with Golden State the culprit in Game 5. The Warriors had 27 fouls and the Rockets converted 32 of 38 free throws — 8 of 8 by Brooks, 6 of 6 by VanVleet, and 8 of 9 for Amen Thompson. The Rockets also played a clean game with just 12 turnovers while Kerr has stressed taking care of the ball so many time this season and the Warriors committed 15 turnovers for 20 Houston points. And Golden State's defense will have to do something different against VanVleet, who along with his fellow starters had to return to the game when the Warriors reserves made a run and finished with a playoff franchise-record 76 bench points. Kerr chose to keep his veteran stars of Butler, Curry and Green on the bench to end the game and get them ready for Friday.