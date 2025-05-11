Warriors, Knicks will try to bounce back from home playoff losses with another chance in Game 4

What to Know: The Celtics have led by at least 20 points in all three games, but didn't win any of them until their 115-93 victory in Game 3. The Celtics, who set an NBA record for 3-pointers made in a season, were 20 for 40 on Saturday after making just 25 of 100 in the two games in Boston. The Celtics' center rotation comes off its best game, with Al Horford scoring 15 points in Game 3 after two poor games in Boston and Kristaps Porzingis playing a series-high 19 minutes off the bench after feeling better after battling an illness in the opening two games. Mitchell Robinson is 7 for 23 on free throws, with the Celtics fouling the Knicks backup center intentionally to take advantage of his woes. Knicks forward OG Anunoby has totaled seven points on 3-for-15 shooting in the past two games after scoring 29 in the opener.