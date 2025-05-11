Warriors, Knicks will try to bounce back from home playoff losses with another chance in Game 4

SAN FRANCISCO — Without Steph: Those words keep coming up for the Golden State Warriors.
They will have to try again to find a way to win without Stephen Curry, who has missed the past two playoff games against Minnesota with a strained left hamstring.
''Our margin for error without Steph is obviously slimmer than it normally is, so we've got to be really focused on our game plan, discipline,'' coach Steve Kerr said Sunday. ''The effort was amazing.''
Yet even trailing 2-1 in the best-of-seven playoff series against the Timberwolves after a 102-97 defeat Saturday night, Jimmy Butler had some positive reflections:
''Of course, that we can compete without Steph," Butler said. ''We're still as confident as ever. We're going to go back to the film and the drawing boards and figure it out, and come back in here on Monday and (get) this thing to 2-2."
Meanwhile at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks will aim to bounce back at home Monday night after the Boston Celtics won 115-93 to pull within 2-1 in their Eastern Conference playoff series.
''I mean, it's the NBA playoffs, we all got to walk in with that kind of urgency. Shouldn't be something we have to tell people to do," Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns said. ''So, it falls on all of us to come in with that kind of urgency.''
Golden State will be bringing it, too.