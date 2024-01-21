HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, N.Y. — Marques Warrick had 21 points in Northern Kentucky's 74-52 win over Green Bay on Saturday night.
Warrick was 7 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Norse (11-9, 6-3 Horizon League). LJ Wells scored 15 points, shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line. Keeyan Itejere shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.
The Phoenix (12-9, 7-3) were led by Elijah Jones, who posted 11 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Neal: Count your lucky (young!) stars, Minnesota sports fans
Every team in the state has at least one exciting rising star 27 or younger like Anthony Edwards, Napheesa Collier, Justin Jefferson and Royce Lewis, just to name a few.