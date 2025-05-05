OMAHA, Neb. — Warren Buffett to remain board chair at Berkshire Hathaway when vice-chairman Greg Abel takes over as CEO to start 2026.
Warren Buffett to remain board chair at Berkshire Hathaway when vice-chairman Greg Abel takes over as CEO to start 2026
Warren Buffett to remain board chair at Berkshire Hathaway when vice-chairman Greg Abel takes over as CEO to start 2026.
The Associated Press
May 5, 2025 at 11:24AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Warren Buffett to remain board chair at Berkshire Hathaway when vice-chairman Greg Abel takes over as CEO to start 2026
Warren Buffett to remain board chair at Berkshire Hathaway when vice-chairman Greg Abel takes over as CEO to start 2026.