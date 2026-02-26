Advertisement
Warrant: Minneapolis murder suspect fired on Brooklyn Center police, sparking fatal encounter

Eddie Darren Duncan, 23, was seen waving a gun outside an IHOP restaurant on Monday afternoon. When local officers approached him, he shot at their vehicles, court records show.

By Liz Sawyer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 26, 2026 at 7:16PM
Investigators at the scene where of an officer-involved shooting at 56th and Xerxes avenues N. in Brooklyn Center on Feb. 23. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
The Minneapolis man shot and killed by Brooklyn Center police this week opened fire on two squad cars, prompting an exchange of gunfire, less than 30 minutes after slaying two family members in their home, according to newly filed court records.

A search warrant affidavit in connection with the Feb. 23 shooting reveals that multiple bullets struck the side of a nearby IHOP restaurant and a parked car in the lot during the confrontation. No officers were hit.

The 23-year-old suspect, Eddie Darren Duncan, died as a result of his injuries at North Memorial Health Hospital later that the night.

Investigators with the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension seized a firearm and more than three dozen bullet fragments and cartridge casings from the scene.

The chaotic chain of events began shortly after Duncan’s release from the Hennepin County jail Monday afternoon. He posted a $35,000 bond while awaiting a court-ordered evaluation on his mental competence, related to pending charges of fleeing a police officer and possessing a machine gun. The case stems from a high-speed chase in Robbinsdale last year, during which Duncan reportedly flipped his vehicle and officers discovered an illegally modified handgun with an extended magazine.

Less than three hours after his release, authorities believe Duncan entered a relative’s home in north Minneapolis, where he shot and killed two of his cousins. At least four small children and their grandmother were in the home at the time.

The victims, who are brothers, were identified as Xavier Vincent Marquis Barnett, 14, and Akwame Davron Shaquelle Stewart, 23.

The motive is not yet clear.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told the media that investigators are working to determine whether the double homicide was in some way tied to Duncan’s arrest, but “there’s no indication that his cousins had anything to do with him being arrested.”

About 25 minutes after the North Side shooting, Duncan was spotted in a commercial section of Brooklyn Center, roughly 3 miles northwest. A concerned citizen called 911 about a man waving a gun on the 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue N., near a Wendy’s restaurant and a school.

Brooklyn Center officers dispatched to the area were confronted by Duncan, who opened fire at them, striking two squad cars, according to the search warrant. Officers returned gunfire, fatally wounding him in the exchange.

It’s not clear how many total shots were fired or how many times Duncan was struck. But state investigators recovered a myriad of ballistic evidence from the intersection and IHOP parking lot, including a firearm in the snow.

The Brooklyn Center officers involved have been placed on standard administrative leave while the BCA investigation continues. They were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting.

Paul Walsh and Jeff Day of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this report.

