Warrant: Minneapolis murder suspect fired on Brooklyn Center police, sparking fatal encounter

The Minneapolis man shot and killed by Brooklyn Center police this week opened fire on two squad cars, prompting an exchange of gunfire, less than 30 minutes after slaying two family members in their home, according to newly filed court records.
A search warrant affidavit in connection with the Feb. 23 shooting reveals that multiple bullets struck the side of a nearby IHOP restaurant and a parked car in the lot during the confrontation. No officers were hit.
The 23-year-old suspect, Eddie Darren Duncan, died as a result of his injuries at North Memorial Health Hospital later that the night.
Investigators with the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension seized a firearm and more than three dozen bullet fragments and cartridge casings from the scene.
The chaotic chain of events began shortly after Duncan’s release from the Hennepin County jail Monday afternoon. He posted a $35,000 bond while awaiting a court-ordered evaluation on his mental competence, related to pending charges of fleeing a police officer and possessing a machine gun. The case stems from a high-speed chase in Robbinsdale last year, during which Duncan reportedly flipped his vehicle and officers discovered an illegally modified handgun with an extended magazine.
Less than three hours after his release, authorities believe Duncan entered a relative’s home in north Minneapolis, where he shot and killed two of his cousins. At least four small children and their grandmother were in the home at the time.
The victims, who are brothers, were identified as Xavier Vincent Marquis Barnett, 14, and Akwame Davron Shaquelle Stewart, 23.
The motive is not yet clear.