Warrant: Minneapolis murder suspect fired on Brooklyn Center police, sparking fatal encounter

The chaotic chain of events began shortly after Duncan’s release from the Hennepin County jail Monday afternoon. He posted a $35,000 bond while awaiting a court-ordered evaluation on his mental competence, related to pending charges of fleeing a police officer and possessing a machine gun. The case stems from a high-speed chase in Robbinsdale last year, during which Duncan reportedly flipped his vehicle and officers discovered an illegally modified handgun with an extended magazine.