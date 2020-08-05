Another Chilly August Morning

It was another cool start across much of Minnesota to begin Wednesday morning. Temperatures dropped into the low 40s across northern Minnesota, including 41F in Crane Lake. It also dropped to 41F at a COOP station 3 miles east of Orr.

Cool Start To August

It's been a nice, cool start to August across the region - a good reason to be able to turn off the air conditioner for an extended period of time! Through the first four days of the month, the average temperature in the Twin Cities has been 68.0F - 5F degrees below average and good enough for the 28th coolest start to the month on record.

It has been cool across the state - and the upper Midwest - to begin the month. We can see the entire state is below average by several degrees, with some sections of the Central Plains at least 9-10F degrees below average. Here are rankings for other climate locations across Minnesota:

Rochester: 5th coolest start

St. Cloud: 13th coolest start

Hibbing: 15th coolest start

International Falls: 24th coolest start

Brainerd: 40th coolest start

Duluth: 53rd coolest start

Tropical Trouble and Naming Heat Waves?

By Paul Douglas



Looking at the last 30 years of data, NOAA says heat is America's biggest weather killer, ahead of flooding, tornadoes, lightning and winter storms - in that order.

Now some experts want to name heat waves, much like we name tropical systems. Why? To raise awareness and set expectations for an estimated 3.5 billion people expected to cope with deadly heat waves by mid-century. Don't laugh: a bad stretch of heat in Europe back in 2017 was dubbed "Heatwave Lucifer". Sounds about right.

Colorado State University now predicts 24 named storms in 2020, twice the 1981-2010 average. I fear "Hanna", "Douglas" and "Isaias" were just the opening acts.

A warming trend into the weekend should spark several rounds of T-storms; best chance Friday night and again late Sunday. Expect a soupy, murky weekend with noticeable humidity and highs in the 80s. Another surge of heat arrives late next week, and after a September-like start, the latter half of August will be warmer than average. Minnesota remains hurricane-free!

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

THURSDAY: Some sun, isolated thunder. Wake up 63. High 78. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Sticky sun, heavy T-storms at night. Wake up 66. High 83. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Wet start, getting sunnier PM hours. Wake up 69. High 85. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NW 7-12 mph.

SUNDAY: Muggy sunshine, late T-storms. Wake up 70. High 86. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind E 7-12 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny, breezy and less humid. Wake up 65. High 82. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sun, looking good. Wake up 63. High 83. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy sun, summer not over anytime soon. Wake up 65. High 85. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 8-13 mph.

This Day in Weather History

August 6th

1969: Tornadoes sweep across northern Minnesota, hitting Ely, Backus, Outing and Dark Lake. Damage could still be seen 20 years later in the BWCA.

1866: Torrential rain dumps 10.30 inches at Sibley in 24 hours. Widespread flooding occurs, washing out bridges and drowning many people. In Fillmore County it is known as the 'Wisel Flood' because 3 members of the Wisel family perished in the flood.

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

August 6th

Average High: 82F (Record: 99F set in 2001)

Average Low: 63F (Record: 48F set in 1977)

Average Precipitation: 0.15" (Record: 1.67" set in 1995)

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 6th

Sunrise: 6:04 AM

Sunset: 8:32 PM

*Length Of Day: 14 hours, 27 minutes and 5 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 33 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 14 Hours Of Daylight? August 17th (13 hours, 57 minutes, and 15 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/After 6:30 AM?: August 28th (6:31 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/Before 8:30 PM?: August 7th (8:30 PM)

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

As we head into Thursday, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds to mainly cloudy skies. By the afternoon hours, we could see a few pop-up showers and storms as warmer and more humid air moves in. Highs will top off in the upper 70s.

The best chance of those isolated thunderstorms will be across southern Minnesota on Thursday. Otherwise, mainly cloudy skies to a mix of sun and clouds can be expected across the state. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s.

Numerous areas of the state will be below average on Thursday - up to about 5 degrees below average in some locations. There will be areas of far northern and southwestern Minnesota where highs could be slightly above average. The average high in the Twin Cities for August 6th is 82F.

After Thursday we'll be in the 80s for highs from Friday into early next week. The warmest day looks to be Sunday at the moment with a high of 88F.

Dewpoints will also on the climb over the next few days, topping off in the low 70s as we head into the weekend.

National Weather Forecast

A stalled out boundary will produce another round of showers and storms for the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states Thursday. A boundary pushing across the Northern Rockies will also produce some showers and storms.

The heaviest rain through Friday evening will be across portions of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic where 1-3" of rain could fall.

Wind And Rain From Isaias

Isaias is now long gone, but it did bring quite windy weather to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Tuesday. JFK Airport saw a peak gust of 70 mph! We also did see overall a wind gust of 99 mph at Federal Point, NC.

Isaias also brought areas of heavy rain from South Carolina to the Northeast over the past couple of days, with reports of over 6" of rain in some locations.

Several rainfall records were broken Tuesday from Isaias across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Those new records include:

4.48R - WILMINGTON, DE

3.92R - ALBANY, NY

1.53R - BINGHAMTON, NY

2.81R - GLEN FALLS, NY

2.74R - PLATTSBURGH, NY

1.61R - SARANAC LAKE, NY

4.92R - ALLENTOWN, PA

2.54R - WILKES-BARRE, PA

4.39R - MT POCONO, PA

4.16R - PHILADELPHIA, PA

3.07R - READING, PA

2.48R - WASHINGTON, DC - DCA

1.87R - WASHINGTON, DC - IAD

3.61R - RICHMOND, VA

2.50R - BURLINGTON, VT

A Pair of Canadian Ice Caps Has Disappeared Completely

More from Earther: "A set of polar ice caps has literally disappeared. We don’t need any more evidence that the Earth is warming to the point of mass instability, but this latest discovery is unsettling, to say the least. Scientists at the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) said last week that the St. Patrick Bay ice caps in the northeastern Ellesmere Island in Nunavut, Canada, are nowhere to be seen on satellite imagery. Researchers long suspected that this would be possible, but the prediction has come a bit sooner than expected."

Could COVID-19 Have Seasons?

More from NASA: "Research has shown over the years that some respiratory viruses have clear seasonal rhythms. For instance, cases of influenza and several types of coronaviruses are known to surge in the winter. Outbreaks of enteroviruses usually happen in the summer. And some adenoviruses and rhinoviruses have no obvious seasonal cycle. The question confronting infectious disease experts and policymakers is: how will SARS-CoV-2 behave? NASA has joined other U.S. and international agencies in hunting for answers. For instance, Benjamin Zaitchik, a Johns Hopkins University researcher working on a NASA Earth Applied Sciences project, is investigating potential relationships between the spread of the novel coronavirus and seasonal shifts in humidity, temperature, rainfall, and other environmental variables. He hopes the work will clarify the role that weather and climate might play in influencing the spread of the virus."

Hurricane, Fire, Covid-19: Disasters Expose the Hard Reality of Climate Change

More from New York Times: "A low-grade hurricane that is slowly scraping along the East Coast. A wildfire in California that has led to evacuation orders for 8,000 people. And in both places, as well as everywhere between, a pandemic that keeps worsening. The daily morning briefing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, usually a dry document full of acronyms and statistics, has begun to resemble the setup for a disaster movie. But rather than a freak occurrence, experts say that the pair of hazards bracketing the country this week offers a preview of life under climate change: a relentless grind of overlapping disasters, major or minor."

Thanks for checking in. Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser