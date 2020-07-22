Storm Reports From Tuesday

Numerous Tornado Warnings were issued late Tuesday across portions of western Wisconsin. At least one tornado has been confirmed:

_______________________________________________

1987 Twin Cities Superstorm

The heaviest rain in Twin Cities history fell back on July 23, 1987, when 9.15" of rain fell in a five-hour period at MSP airport with an eight-hour total (between the 23rd and 24th) of 10.00". The Minnesota State Climatology Office has a recap of this event - CLICK HERE.

_______________________________________________

Severe Threat Thursday And Friday

We will be watching the severe storm threat over the next couple of days. As we head toward Thursday Night, a Marginal Risk of severe storms is in place across portions of northwestern Minnesota. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats. The most likely time for storms across the Marginal threat area will be after midnight Thursday night/Friday morning.

More storms are possible as we head toward Friday evening and the overnight hours, with a Marginal threat of severe weather from Marshall to St. Cloud to the North Shore and northwestward. Large hail and damaging winds would once again be the main threats.

_______________________________________________

A Surge In Heat & Humidity For The Weekend

The heat is going to surge as we head into the weekend once again here in the Twin Cities, with highs expected to climb into the 90s starting Friday and lasting into the weekend. We've already have recorded 11 days this year with a high of 90+, above the 1981-2010 average of 10.6 days. If the forecast holds, we'd add three more to that total in the next five days.

Dewpoints will also take a leap late this week, with average dewpoints in the 70s Friday and in the mid-70s this weekend.

And once we combine the heat and humidity, it will feel a lot warmer in the Twin Cities, with peak afternoon heat index values in the 90s and 100s Friday through Sunday. Below is a look at statewide peak heat index values from Friday through Sunday.

_______________________________________________

Neowise Hunting

While NEOWISE might be a little fainter in the sky as it moves away from the sun (and eventually the Earth after it made its closest approach Wednesday), you still have time to go out and catch it in the night sky. After this, it won't make an appearance in our skies for another 6,800 years! You'll want to look toward the northwest - below the Big Dipper - about an hour or two after sunset to view it. Some clouds will be possible across portions of southern Minnesota if you're heading out Wednesday evening, with more scattered clouds across much of the state Thursday evening.

_______________________________________________

A Fine Summer, All Things Considered

By Paul Douglas



"What an exhausting time to be alive" a friend complained the other day. I can't argue with that. We're all wrapped a bit tight. At least our summer has been magnificent. Hotter than average, with a smattering of severe weather and (small) tornadoes, but I honestly can't remember so many sunny days, back to back.

Then again, last year was the wettest on record for Minnesota - you needed scuba gear to get around much of the summer. What a contrast. We go from perpetual floods in 2019 to pockets of drought in 2020.

By my count July is 3.2F warmer than average at MSP, where we've picked up a respectable 11 days at or above 90F, and counting.

After yesterday's first faint whiff of fall, today should be sunnier and milder. Metro thermometers may hit 90F Friday into Sunday. IF the sun stays out, that is. Models hint at swarms of storms over the weekend; Sunday should be the drier day.

Hurricane season is now well underway. "Douglas" may reach Hawaii as a tropical storm, as "Gonzalo" threatens the Caribbean.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, pleasant. Wake up 61. High 82. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 7-12 mph.

FRIDAY: Hot sunshine, sticky again. Wake up 68. High 90. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind S 7-12 mph.

SATURDAY: Some sun, swarms of storms. Wake up 73. High 86. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind S 7-12 mph.

SUNDAY: More sun, probably the drier day. Wake up 74. High 89. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind NW 7-12 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and less humid. Wake up 68. High 84. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: AM sunshine, PM clouds build. Wake up 67. High 80. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine, not bad at all. Wake up 66. High 85. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind E 7-12 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

July 23rd

1987: The greatest deluge ever recorded begins in the Twin Cities, with 10 inches of rain in six hours at MSP airport.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

July 23rd

Average High: 83F (Record: 105F set in 1934)

Average Low: 64F (Record: 47F set in 1876)

Average Precipitation: 0.12" (Record: 9.15" set in 1987)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

July 23rd

Sunrise: 5:49 AM

Sunset: 8:49 PM

*Length Of Day: 14 hours, 59 minutes and 56 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 3 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 14.5 Hours Of Daylight? August 5th (14 hours, 29 minutes, and 39 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/After 6 AM?: August 2nd (6:00 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/Before 8:30 PM?: August 7th (8:30 PM)

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

As we head into Thursday, a mix of sun and clouds will be expected for the Twin Cities. Morning lows will be right around 60F, with highs climbing into the low 80s.

A fairly nice day is expected Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds across the state. Highs will from the low 70s along the North Shore to the mid-80s in southwest Minnesota.

Highs across the state will be within a few degrees of average. In areas like Brainerd, Duluth, and Rochester, they will be slightly below average, with highs slightly above average in the northwest and southwest Minnesota. The average high for July 23rd in the Twin Cities is 83F.

There's that warm-up once again as we head into Friday and the weekend, with highs in the 90s expected. Monday will be a touch cooler behind a cold front that moves through.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Thursday, a frontal system in the Northeast will produce showers and thunderstorms in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. An area of low pressure pushing east across the Northern Plains will produce storms by the evening, some of which could be strong. A tropical wave moving through the Gulf of Mexico will produce showers and storms along the Gulf coast. Afternoon and evening storms will pop across the western mountains.

Some of the heaviest rain through Friday evening will be along the Gulf Coast due to a tropical wave moving through the Gulf of Mexico toward the mid-Texas coast. I'll have more on this tropical wave below.

_______________________________________________

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Seven strengthened into Tropical Storm Gonzalo on Wednesday and is expected to become a hurricane Thursday as it continues to move west. As of 5 PM AST, Gonzalo had winds of 50 mph and was moving west at 14 mph. While it does look to become a hurricane, there are still questions as to the future of the storm about 48-60 hours out, which is when the National Hurricane Center starts to show the storm starting to weaken as it moves through the Windward Islands.

Meanwhile, we continue to track a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico that now has a high chance of becoming a tropical system through the end of the week before it makes landfall along the mid-Texas coast.

In the Eastern Pacific, Douglas became the first hurricane of the season and could become a major hurricane Thursday. Weakening is expected to occur, though, heading into the weekend as the system potentially approaches Hawaii.

_______________________________________________

Major new climate study rules out less severe global warming scenarios

More from Capital Weather Gang: "These scientists now say it is likely that if human activities, such as burning oil, gas and coal, push carbon dioxide to such levels, the Earth’s global average temperature will most likely increase between 4.1 to 8.1 degrees Fahrenheit (2.3 and 4.5 degrees Celsius). The previous and long-standing estimated range of climate sensitivity, as first laid out in a 1979 report, was 2.7 to 8.1 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 to 4.5 Celsius)."

Astronomers capture first images of multiplanet system around sunlike star

More from CNET: "About 300 light-years from Earth lies TYC 8998-760-1, a star that resembles our own sun, kind of like a twin, but born around four and a half billion years later. In May, a team of astronomers studying the sunlike star discovered it wasn't alone -- a giant gas planet was keeping it company on its voyage through the cosmos. They dubbed it TYC 8998-760-1, as convention dictates. Now, just two months later, the same team has discovered another planet, even farther away from the star, dubbed TYC 8998-760-1 c. The discovery, published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters on Wednesday, is a significant one for planet hunters: It's the first time multiple planets have been directly imaged orbiting a star similar to our sun."

First active leak of sea-bed methane discovered in Antarctica

More from The Guardian: "The first active leak of methane from the sea floor in Antarctica has been revealed by scientists. The researchers also found microbes that normally consume the potent greenhouse gas before it reaches the atmosphere had only arrived in small numbers after five years, allowing the gas to escape. Vast quantities of methane are thought to be stored under the sea floor around Antarctica. The gas could start to leak as the climate crisis warms the oceans, a prospect the researchers said was “incredibly concerning”."

_______________________________________________

- D.J. Kayser