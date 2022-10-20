Climbing Back To The 60s Friday

A mainly sunny Friday (with a few passing clouds, especially later in the day) is expected for the Twin Cities. We'll see highs reach the 60s for the first time since October 12th after starting off in the mid-40s.

Highs will reach the 50s and 60s across the state as we head through Friday under a mix of sun and clouds to mainly sunny skies. These highs will mainly be about 5-10F degrees above average.

_______________________________________________

Even Warmer This Weekend

We'll be even warmer as we head into the weekend, with highs expected to climb into the 70s both Saturday and Sunday ahead of a storm system that'll bring showers and storms as we head into Sunday evening/night and early next week. While temperatures look to fall short of records (Saturday's record is 81 in 1992, Sunday's is 82 in 1899), Sunday's high could be a top-five high for September 23rd.

_______________________________________________

Large System Late Sunday Into Early Next Brings Rain, Severe Chance

Forecast loop from 7 PM Sunday to 7 AM Tuesday.

As mentioned above, a change is on the way as we head late in the weekend and early next week due to an area of low-pressure moving into the upper Midwest. The highest potential of showers and storms will be with the cold front late Sunday into early Monday, with more wrap-around showers expected later in the day Monday. With cooler air working in, some of the precipitation could mix with some snow, particularly up north Monday night.

The heaviest precipitation with this system appears to now fall across northern Minnesota, with over an inch possible for some locations. Most of the state (minus southwest Minnesota) could see at least half an inch of much-needed rain.

A few of the storms across Minnesota and the upper Midwest Sunday into Sunday Night could be on the strong side. Currently, a Slight Risk of severe weather is in place from far southern Minnesota into Iowa. Damaging winds appear to be the greatest risk.

_______________________________________________

Drought Update

As we look at the latest Drought update issued on Thursday there wasn't really any improvement across the state. While we did see a small area up in St. Louis County where abnormally dry conditions were removed, both Moderate and Severe drought expanded over the past week. The area under Extreme drought - from the metro into southwestern Minnesota - remained the same week-to-week.

As we look at the shorter-term precipitation (season-to-date, which began September 1st), MSP has picked up only 0.40", almost 4.50" below average.

This makes this September 1st - October 20th timeframe the driest such time period on record (previous: 0.43" in 1952).

All NWS climate locations across the state - and many in the upper Midwest - are running several inches below average for the season so far.

Meanwhile, while areas of northern Minnesota are running above average for the entire year so far, the Twin Cities is over 9" below average.

The 18.67" recorded so far this year at MSP is the 19th driest January 1st - October 20th on record.

Meanwhile, 82.23% of the lower 48 is under at least abnormally dry conditions, which is the most on record (going back to 2000). That beats last week's new record, which beat the previous record of 80.76% back in July 2012.

_______________________________________________

Fall Color Update

All of the state is at or past peak fall color according to the MN DNR State Parks. Some have now even issued their final reports of the year. However, you can still find color in spots! You can view the latest from the MN DNR by clicking here.

Here's a handy map of typical peak fall colors from the MN DNR. This ranges from mid/late September in far northern Minnesota to mid-October in southern parts of the state.

_______________________________________________

A Well Earned "Milder Front" Arrives

By Paul Douglas

"There is no such thing as bad weather, just soft people" mused Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman. Personally, I like the variety of weather found in Minnesota. But I prefer warm fronts to cold fronts. The older I get the more I turn up the thermostat. Floridians take warm fronts for granted. Minnesotans do not - especially in late October, after the first slush and freeze of the season.

Second summer arrives today and lingers into the weekend with afternoon temperatures 10-20F above average. Talk about weather-whiplash. 60s today, maybe low 70s Saturday and Sunday? Not bad, considering the sun is now as high in the southern sky as it was during the third week of February.

A powerful storm tracking from Denver to Grand Forks will whip up strong winds late Sunday, with a period of showery rain Sunday night. At this early stage rainfall amounts don't look impressive. Par for the course.

MSP is running a 9.2" rainfall deficit since January 1. Moderate drought covers 45% of Minnesota; extreme drought at MSP.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Wake up 45. High 64. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 7-12 mph.

SATURDAY: Second Summer. Mild sunshine. Wake up 45. High 71. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SE 8-13 mph.

SUNDAY: Fading sun, windy. Late showers. Wake up 59. High 72. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind SE 15-25 mph.

MONDAY: Blustery with a passing shower. Wake up 62. High 64. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind SW 15-35 mph.

TUESDAY: Cooler with a few light showers. Wake up 42. High 54. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun. Wake up 37. High 53. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cool. Wake up 42. High 57. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

October 21st

*Length Of Day: 10 hours, 41 minutes, and 8 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 58 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 10 Hours Of Daylight?: November 5th (9 hours, 58 minutes, 32 seconds)

*Latest Sunrise Before The Time Change: November 5th (7:57 AM)

*Earliest Sunset Before The Time Change: November 5th (5:55 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

October 21st

1916: A three-day blizzard ends. Also, a sharp temperature drop occurs at Bird Island, falling from 65 to 13.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

The only unsettled weather on Friday will be in the Northwest due to a cold front and a few areas of low pressure. That'll bring the potential of showers and higher-elevation snow. Most of the rest of the nation will be fairly quiet.

The greatest precipitation chances through Saturday evening will be out in the western United States, where an inch or two of liquid will be possible with several inches of snow at higher elevations.

_______________________________________________

U.S. Winter Outlook: Warmer, drier South with ongoing La Nina

More from NOAA: "This year La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter, driving warmer-than-average temperatures for the Southwest and along the Gulf Coast and eastern seaboard, according to NOAA's U.S. Winter Outlook released today by the Climate Prediction Center — a division of the National Weather Service. Starting in December 2022 through February 2023, NOAA predicts drier-than-average conditions across the South with wetter-than-average conditions for areas of the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes, northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest."

The mighty Mississippi is so low, people are walking to a unique rock formation rarely accessible by foot

More from CNN: "Tower Rock – a massive island in the middle of the Mississippi River south of St. Louis – is typically surrounded by water and only accessible by boat. But as severe drought spreads across the Midwest and pushes river levels to record lows, people can now reach the rock formation on foot. "The river has dropped low enough that you can walk over to Tower Rock and not get your feet wet or muddy," Missouri resident Jeff Miget told CNN. "I only remember being able to do this one other time in my life." Photos taken by Miget show people hiking across the rocky river bed to the island tower, a trek posing little risk in the near-term as water levels are expected to continue to drop for at least the next two weeks."

Gas stoves can leak chemicals linked to cancer, mounting evidence shows

More from NBC: "Natural gas stoves and ovens can leak harmful chemicals inside homes even when they're not in use. About 47 million U.S. households use such appliances, according to the federal Energy Information Administration. A study published Thursday in the journal Environmental Science and Technology found at least 12 hazardous air pollutants emitted from gas stoves in California, including benzene — a chemical known to cause cancer in some people with long-term exposure. The researchers behind the study — a group from the nonprofit energy research institute PSE Healthy Energy — took gas samples from 159 residential stoves in 16 counties throughout California. They found benzene in 99% of the samples. They also calculated a household's benzene exposure based on the size of the kitchen, the room's ventilation level, how much of the chemical was present and whether the stoves were leaking when they were turned off. The results showed that the leakiest stoves exposed people to indoor concentrations of benzene that were up to seven times the safe exposure level set by the California Environmental Protection Agency."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser).

- D.J. Kayser