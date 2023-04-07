Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Warmer & Not As Breezy For Good Friday

Good Friday in the metro will start off with a mix of sun and clouds and morning lows in the mid-20s. As we head through the day, sunnier skies should take over with highs climbing up to around 50F. It won't be as breezy either with east winds at 5-10 mph. For the first pitch of the Twins Home Opener, temperatures will be in the upper 40s with east winds around 9 mph, so it'll feel more like the low 40s.

A few morning/midday snow showers will be possible across parts of northwestern Minnesota on Friday, but snowfall amounts should be fairly light (under half an inch at most). Otherwise, most areas will see a mix of sun and clouds, with more sun than clouds across southern Minnesota and more clouds than sunshine in northern parts of the state. Highs from the Twin Cities southward into south-central and southeastern Minnesota will climb into the 50s. The rest of the state will be stuck in the 30s and 40s.

_______________________________________________

First 60s Of 2023 Expected For Easter Weekend

Friday Night into early Saturday: A little batch of light rain/snow showers is possible across eastern Minnesota (including the metro) into early Saturday morning. There's a better chance of precipitation in central Wisconsin with this.

Rest of Saturday: Morning clouds will quickly give way to sunnier conditions by the midday and afternoon hours. We'll see our first chance at 60F this year on the back of strong southeast winds gusting to 30 mph.

Easter Sunday: A partly sunny sky is expected for Easter Sunday, with the chance of a few showers as we head into the afternoon hours. Highs will climb to the low 60s with south winds gusts to 30 mph.

As we look closer at Easter Sunday, the morning in the metro should be dry for egg hunts, but a few scattered showers can't be ruled out across central and southern Minnesota from the midday hours into the afternoon. In the metro, highs climb to the low/mid-60s. The coolest highs across the state will be up along the North Shore and near the Red River Valley - where they only make it to the 40s.

_______________________________________________

First 60s This Weekend

First 60F degree day/readings over the past 30 years

As shown above, the first 60F of the year is expected this weekend here in the Twin Cities. Over the past 30 years, the average first 60F occurs back in March - on March 22nd. The last time it didn't occur until April was back in 2018 (on April 21st).

_______________________________________________

First 70s Next Week!!!

After the first 60s of the year this weekend, the first 70s will be quickly behind it as we head into the middle of next week. While highs look to be in the mid-60s Monday, mid-70s are looking more like Tuesday through Thursday before a slight cool down back to the 60s for the end of the week. These highs mid-week will be cooler where there remains snow on the ground.

_______________________________________________

Shocking News: A Real Warm Front Is Coming!

By Paul Douglas

70 degrees is an afterthought for much of America. Like background noise or a dial-tone (remember those?) Residents of Miami reach for sweatshirts when it cools down to 70F. But here in the Land of 10,000 Cold Fronts, 70 can be an epiphany; cause for raucous celebration. After nearly 90" of snow in the metro we can be forgiven for strange feelings of jubilation.

Falls and winters are warming rapidly; the signal is unambiguous. But recent springs have been fickle, with slight cooling - not worldwide but over the Upper Midwest. Warming is "lumpy".

After a fine Friday a few showers are possible tonight; again late Sunday with weekend temperatures topping 60F. The more snow we melt the more it can warm up. Models insist we'll sample 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday. That seems almost magical to me, but in spite of snow piles in your yard you may be able to work up a minor sweat by the middle of next week. We were overdue for a temperature spike.

El Nino is coming. I suspect more warmer than average days ahead.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

FRIDAY: Cool sun. Showers tonight. Wake up 26. High 50. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind E 8-13 mph.

SATURDAY: Damp start, then partly sunny, milder. Wake up 35. High 61. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mild sunshine, stray PM shower? Wake up 26. High 62. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Wake up 38. High 67. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY: Blue sky, mild breeze. Feverish. Wake up 42. High 72. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sun, distractingly nice. Wake up 53. High 74. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Fading sun, still balmy. Wake up 54. High 72. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 10-15 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

April 7th

*Length Of Day: 13 hours, 5 minutes, and 13 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 3 minutes and 5 seconds

*When do we see 14 Hours of Daylight?: April 26th (14 hours, 1 minute, 49 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/Before 6:30 AM? April 14th (6:30 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/After 8 PM? April 17th (8:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

April 7th

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

A stationary front across the Southeast to just off the Texas Coast will bring widespread showers and storms across the Deep South for Good Friday. A system in the Pacific Northwest will bring rain and snow chances. Some rain and snow showers will also be possible in the Upper Midwest and far northern New England.

Very heavy rain is expected across the southern and southeastern United States through the first half of the holiday weekend, with 3-5"+ of rain possible. This could lead to flooding. The heaviest snow will be in the Sierras, with several feet possible.

Skipping ahead to Easter Sunday, most of the nation will see quiet weather. The best chances of wet weather throughout the day will be in the Southeast and Pacific Northwest. A few afternoon showers could also pop up across the central United States.

Meanwhile, the Masters tournament is ongoing in Augusta, GA, this weekend - and boy does it look potentially wet! This will be the fifth straight Masters with rain during the tournament according to ESPN.

Friday: While just a few showers could be around for tee times Friday morning, shower and storm chances increase into the afternoon hours with up to 0.5" during the daytime hours.

Saturday: Widespread rain is expected across the region, with up to 1" possible during the afternoon. Temperatures will drop to only a high of 50F for Saturday, but with northeast winds around 15 mph with higher gusts it'll feel even chillier.

Sunday: Rain chances remain through early afternoon, but drier weather should move in for the second half of the day. Highs top off in the mid to upper 50s, with northeast winds around 15 mph once again.

Monday: If we have to extend the tournament into Monday (which would be the first time since 1983), dry weather looks likely with highs in the mid-60s.

_______________________________________________

Are we seeing more space weather?

More from the Met Office: "In short, yes. But the explanation is well known in the science community and a further increase in space weather activity is expected in the coming years. Krista Hammond is a Manager at the Met Office Space Weather Operations Centre (MOSWOC). She said: "Activity on the sun, and in particular the number of visible sunspots, varies over roughly an 11-year period, known as the solar cycle." The last solar minimum – when the Sun had the lowest frequency of visible sunspots in the solar cycle – occurred in December 2019. This means that the sun's activity is currently increasing, with the next solar maximum expected around 2025."

Greenhouse gases continued to increase rapidly in 2022

More from NOAA: "Levels of carbon dioxide (CO2), methane and nitrous oxide, the three greenhouse gases emitted by human activity that are the most significant contributors to climate change, continued their historically high rates of growth in the atmosphere during 2022, according to NOAA scientists. The global surface average for CO2 rose by 2.13 parts per million (ppm) to 417.06 ppm, roughly the same rate observed during the last decade. Atmospheric CO2 is now 50% higher than pre-industrial levels. 2022 was the 11th consecutive year CO2 increased by more than 2 ppm, the highest sustained rate of CO2 increases in the 65 years since monitoring began. Prior to 2013, three consecutive years of CO2 growth of 2 ppm or more had never been recorded."

Study: Even a small increase in pollution raises risk for dementia

More from Grist: "Just a small increase in the pollution people breathe can raise their risk of developing dementia, according to a new study that lays the groundwork for stricter air quality regulations. The analysis, conducted by researchers at Harvard's medical school, was released on Wednesday in the BMJ, a peer-reviewed medical journal. It's the most comprehensive look yet at the link between the neurological condition and exposure to PM2.5 — fine particles that are 2.5 microns wide or less released by wildfires, traffic, power plants, and other sources. Dementia, an umbrella term for the loss of mental functioning that includes Alzheimer's disease, afflicts more than 7 million people in the United States and 57 million worldwide. The study found that the risk of dementia rose by 17 percent for every 2 micrograms per cubic meter increase in people's annual exposure to PM2.5. For context, the average American is exposed to an average of 10 micrograms per cubic meter every year, much of it from burning fossil fuels; during Beijing's most polluted years a decade ago, the city hovered around 100 micrograms."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser