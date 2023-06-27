Warmer Tuesday, Overnight Showers

Forecast loop from 7 AM Tuesday to 7 AM Wednesday.

As a weak system moves across the state Tuesday, we will be watching the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms throughout the day up across northern Minnesota. As we head into the overnight hours, those rain chances spread a little farther south into central Minnesota and potentially the Twin Cities.

So we will remain dry and mainly sunny as we head throughout the day in the Twin Cities Tuesday, though cloud cover will likely be on the increase a little bit as we head through the afternoon hours. Morning temperatures start off in the mid-60s with highs in the mid-80s.

We watch that shower and storm chance mainly across northern Minnesota as we head throughout the daytime hours on Tuesday. Some hazy conditions will also be possible, especially along the North Shore, due to wildfire smoke up in the atmosphere. Temperatures range from the 60s along the North Shore to the 80s across most of the state.

_______________________________________________

Severe Threat Wednesday

A system moving through the region on Wednesday will bring at least a Marginal Risk of severe weather (threat level 1/5) across central and southern Minnesota. Hail and wind will be the primary threats from any strong storms that do occur.

_______________________________________________

Temperatures Around/Above Average Into Independence Day

As we head through the rest of the month of June here in the metro, highs are expected to remain around average to a few degrees above average in the mid-80s. It is likely that we'll see a warming trend heading through next weekend and into the Independence Day holiday, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90F.

An early look at the 4th of July shows the chance of some showers or thunderstorms late in the day into the evening hours. Highs are expected to be up around 90F, only falling to around 80F by the time we see some man-made fireworks in the atmosphere.

_______________________________________________

Heat Is America's Biggest Weather Killer

By Paul Douglas

Imagine being locked inside a sauna for days on end. That is how some locals are describing suffocating heat and humidity across Texas and Mexico in recent weeks. Daytime highs reaching 115F with dew points in the 70s, making it feel like 120-125F. Dangerously hot.

Even though the media often fixates on excessive daytime highs, it's the nighttime lows that often prove deadly. After a few nights with low temperatures above 80F you can't get any relief, and your body begins to shut down, especially if you have medical challenges.

Last week brought five 90-degree days/row at MSP but this week looks "reasonable" with 80s and a few spotty thundershowers on Wednesday, with just enough rain to settle the dust. This is still a dry pattern which may hang on all summer. I hope I'm wrong about that, but Minnesota's rainy season (May and June) was a bust this year.

Winds ease today and yesterday's smoky haze (from fires burning in Quebec province, Canada) should push east. Remind me not to take a blue sky for granted.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

TUESDAY: Warm sunshine. Wake up 64. High 83. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Some sun, a stray T-storm possible. Wake up 67. High 84. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Hazy sun, few T-storms north. Wake up 66. High 87. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NW 7-12 mph.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine, toasty. Wake up 65. High 85. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 7-12 mph.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sun. Go jump in a lake. Wake up 64. High 86. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Hot sun, few T-storms? Wake up 66. High 90. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sizzling sunshine. Wake up 68. High 92. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

June 27th

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 35 minutes, and 27 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 25 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 15 Hours Of Sunlight? July 24th (14 hours, 59 minutes, 22 seconds)

*When Are Sunrises After 6 AM? August 2nd (6:00 AM)

*Latest Sunsets Of The Year: June 21st-July 2nd (9:03 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

June 27th

1908: A tornado hits Clinton in Big Stone County.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

The heat wave continues across the Southern United States on Tuesday, with cities from Arizona to Texas reaching the 100s for highs (and, in Texas, heat index values above 110F). Otherwise, showers and storms will be possible along and ahead of a cold front from the eastern Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast. Scattered storms will be possible at times from the Plains back to the Northwest.

The heaviest rain through mid-week will be across the Northeast, where some locations could receive over 3". Flash flooding could be a concern in some areas.

_______________________________________________

Planet-heating pollution from global energy sector continues to rise as fossil fuels dominate, report finds

More from CNN: "Last year may have seen a record growth of wind and solar power but planet-heating fossil fuels continued to provide most of the world's energy, according to a new analysis. Oil, coal and gas made up 82% of global energy consumption last year, according to the Statistical Review of World Energy report by the Energy Institute and consultancies KPMG and Kearney. The report, which analyzes data on world energy markets, found that energy consumption rose by 1% in 2022, with fossil fuels helping to meet the demand."

Climate Change Made the Texas Heat Wave More Intense. Renewables Softened the Blow

More from Inside Climate News: "A brutal two-week heat wave that has broiled much of the U.S. South and pushed the Texas power grid to its limit won't be ending anytime soon, federal forecasters warned Friday.... While the Lone Star State has so far managed to avoid the kind of rolling blackouts caused by an intense spring heat wave last year and a vicious cold snap in the winter of 2021, Texans may be surprised to learn that solar energy and batteries played a large role in preventing power outages over the last two weeks—even as other energy sources struggled to stay online."

LG kicks off colossal ramp-up of US factories for EV and grid batteries

More from Canary Media: "South Korean manufacturer LG is drastically scaling up its U.S. production of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and the grid. The U.S. clean energy sector is transforming from an import-based industry to one that builds equipment domestically, bolstered by supportive policies in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act. As Canary Media reported recently, U.S. battery manufacturing is on track to grow tenfold by 2027. But LG Energy Solution, one of the largest battery makers in the world, has already committed to factory construction that would increase its own U.S. production capacity by a factor of more than 55 by 2027."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser