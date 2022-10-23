Warm & Windy Today With Late PM Storms

Severe Threat Late Sunday

According to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center, there is a risk of isolated strong to severe storms late Sunday into the overnight hours. The best chance will be in the southwestern part of the state with isolated large hail and damaging winds events as the main concern.

Warm Sunday. Tumbling Temps Monday

The 850mb temp anomaly into next week, which shows very warm temps in place again on Sunday. A cold front will push through overnight Sunday with tumbling temps Sunday and near average readings through the rest of the week.

Extended Temperature Outlook

Here's the extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis through the end of the month and into early November. Note that temps will be running well above average again on Sunday with highs in the mid/upper 70s. Temps will tumble during the day Monday with near average temps returning Tuesday and through Halloween with highs only in the low/mid 50s.

Fall Color Update

Here's the fall color update for Minnesota & Wisconsin. Fall colors are generally past peak in many spots across the state. There is still some peak color in the southeastern part of the state, but with strong winds during the day Sunday, we'll lose a lot of leaves.

Average Fall Color

The MN DNR has put together a nice graphic that shows typical dates for peak fall color. The northern par of the state starts to peak during the 2nd half of September into early October. Meanwhile, folks in the central part of the state and into the metro typically don't see peak color until the end of September into the middle part of October. It won't be long now - enjoy!

What Causes Fall Colors?

The chemicals - Four main groups of biochemicals are responsible for the various yellows, oranges, reds and browns that we see in the fall: Chlorophyll, Carotenoids, Anthocyanins, Tannins. Each has its own color and chemistry. As the amount of these chemicals vary, they will cause subtle variations in color from one leaf to the next, or even from tree to tree.

How Does Weather Affect Fall Color?

Another Mostly Dry Week Ahead

The weather outlook through the middle part of the week shows a strong storm pushing through the region with isolated strong to severe thunderstorms overnight Sunday. Strong winds will be in place through the early week time frame with falling temps through the last full week of October.

Precipitation Chances

Here's the extended precipitation potential through midweek, which shows a few tenths of an inch of rain possible. The heaviest rainfall will be found across the far northwestern part of the state.

Severe Drought Continues in the Metro

According to the US Drought Monitor (updated October 18th) there is now a sliver of Extreme drought from the Twin Cities to Southwestern MN. This is an area that is well below average precipitation for the year.

Precipitation Departure From Average Since January 1st

Since January 1st, the Twin Cities is more than -9.50" below average precipitation, which is the 17th driest start to any year on record at the MSP Airport. Meanwhile, International Falls is nearly +10" above average, which is the 2nd wettest start to any year on record.

Weather Outlook on Sunday

Temperatures on Sunday will be well above average for late October with readings warming into the 60s and 70s. There could even be a few low 80s in the far southern part of the state, where record highs will be possible. Note that temps will be nearly +20F to +25F above average for this time of the year.

Weather Outlook Sunday

The weather outlook for Minneapolis on Sunday shows temps warming into the mid/upper 70s, which will be well above average for late October. Strong southerly winds will also be in place with gusts exceeding 30mph at times.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly forecast for Minneapolis on Sunday shows temps starting around 60F in the morning and warming in the mid/upper 70F by the afternoon. Skies will generally be sunny with strong southeasterly winds up to 30mph to 35mph.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis over the next several days shows very warm temps in place on Sunday with near record highs possible in the southern part of the state. Temps will fall during the day Monday with near average temps returning to near average levels through the rest of the week.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days shows well above average temps on Sunday with isolated strong to severe storms possible overnight Sunday. Lingering showers and storms will be possible Monday with cooler temps through the rest of the week.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows warmer than average temps in place across the Eastern two-thirds of the nation, while cooler than average temps will be found in the Western US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather setting up across the Northwest with above average precipitation chance also possible from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast.

Warm & Windy Today With Late PM Storms

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas

Welcome to Minnesota's version of an October western movie, The Gourd, The Bad, and the Ugly. I don't know about you, but my closet looks utterly disheveled having to swap back and forth from long sleeves and heavy jackets to shorts and t-shirts in just a matter of days.

October 11th featured near record warmth with highs in the 80s, while the 18th featured near record and irrigation busting cold lows. It can be hard to keep up with October's wild weather extremes, thank gourdness for pumpkin flavored everything, not sure we'd survive.

Today will be another early September-like day with record warmth for some across the southern part of the state. Strong south winds will act as a heat pump, drawing highs near 80 degrees once again this afternoon. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center suggests that isolated strong to severe thunderstorms may be possible overnight with lingering drips and a few claps of thunder early Monday. Gusty winds and tumbling temps take us into the last full week of October. Oh my gourd, it's almost Halloween!

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Warm & windy. Storms late Winds: SSE 15-30. High: 77.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms. Winds: SSE 15-35. Low: 59.

MONDAY: T-shower. Windy with falling temps. Winds: WSW 15-30. High: 67 & falling.

TUESDAY: Sun returns. Feels like October again. Winds: WNW 5-10. Wake-up: 40. High: 54.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Chance of Pumpkin Spice Latte. Winds: WNW 5-10. Wake-up: 38. High: 52.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers overnight. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 40. High: 53.

FRIDAY: A few drips early. Partly sunny PM. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 41. High: 53.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Average temps. Winds: SSE 7-12. Wake-up: 39. High: 55.

This Day in Weather History

October 23rd

1899: An unseasonably warm day occurs in the Twin Cities, with a high of 82.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

October 23rd

Average High: 53F (Record: 82F set in 1899)

Average Low: 38F (Record: 17F set in 1936)

Record Rainfall: 1.01" set in 1995

Record Snowfall: 1.4" set in 1938

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

October 23rd

Sunrise: 7:39am

Sunset: 6:15pm

Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 35 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 56 seconds

Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 21st): ~ 5 hour & 4 minutes

Moon Phase for October 23rd at Midnight

1.2 Days Before New Moon

National High Temps Sunday

The weather outlook on Sunday shows very warm weather across the Central US with record highs possible for some. Meanwhile, colder weather with areas of snow will be possible in the Western US.

National Weather Outlook Sunday

Sunday will be an active day from the Rockies to the Central US as a large storm system moves out in to the Plains. Heavy snow will be found in the Mountains, while strong to severe storms will be possible in the Midwest.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through Monday shows a large are of low pressure moving through the Midwest. This storm will bring heavy snow to the mountain and strong to severe storms into the Plains. Winds will also be quite strong through the early week time frame.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of heavier precipitation will be possible across the Central US and the Pacific Northwest.

Snowfall Potential

Areas of heavy snowfall will be possible through the Western US and especially in the mountains through the early week time frame.

Climate Stories

"Disasters like Hurricane Ian can affect academic performance for years to come"

"When leaders at a middle school in New Orleans asked me to help students who were struggling after the city had been struck by Hurricane Katrina, we didn't see eye to eye. They wanted me to focus on helping the children overcome test anxiety. Their concern was enabling the children to pass a high-stakes standardized test. As a developmental psychologist who specializes in how children respond to adverse events that cause stress and anxiety, I – and my colleagues – had something else in mind. We wanted to learn more about the severity of the children's trauma. We wanted to know how they were coping with any lingering effects of having their lives uprooted by the hurricane. Our objective was to develop an intervention to reduce their overall anxiety, not just help kids do well on a test."

"The new push for climate disaster PTO"

"In late 2017, a handful of U.S. tech companies started giving their employees paid time off to respond to climate disasters. Not long after, the emerging trend fizzled out before it really began. Why it matters: As Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, and climate change threatens more rapidly strengthening storms like it, a few grassroots organizations are working to bring back that momentum. What they're saying: Denise Diaz, co-director of Central Florida Jobs with Justice, told Axios that a coalition of advocacy organizations is putting pressure on Florida state legislators to enact workforce protections for extreme weather events in the wake of Ian."

"Why so many people have moved to Florida – and into harm's way"

"Hurricane Ian barreled ashore with winds of up to 150 mph (240 kph) on Florida's southwest coast on Sept. 28, 2022. The storm's powerful winds and torrential rains reduced entire communities to rubble, killing more than 120 people, including many who drowned in floodwaters resulting from the nearly 18-foot (5.5-meter) storm surge. Bridges connecting Sanibel, Captiva and other barrier islands with the mainland flooded and crumbled, isolating those areas. Estimates of the economic toll are still preliminary. But as a historian who studies South Florida's cities and environment, I'm certain that the havoc Ian wreaked will make it among the worst storms on record, along with Harvey and Maria in 2017 and Katrina in 2005."

