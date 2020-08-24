Warm Temperatures Continue With Heavy Rain Threats

Hot Weather Expected Through Wednesday

It's going to feel like summer over the next few days in the Twin Cities! Highs are expected to be in the upper 80s and even low 90s Monday through Wednesday before starting to fall back a bit heading into the end of the week.

Dewpoints will be sticky as well - in the upper 60s to low 70s - through the middle of the week. A cold front late in the week that brings in that cooler air will also bring in less humid air into the region.

With those hot highs and sticky dewpoints it'll feel even warmer out through Wednesday with feels like temperatures in the afternoon hours in the low to mid-90s.

_______________________________________________

Severe Thunderstorm Threat

As we head into Sunday Night a batch of stronger storms looks to move out of North Dakota into portions of central Minnesota, maybe clipping the metro by the morning hours. A few of these storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds.

Late Monday into Monday Night, another round of strong to severe storms is expected to blossom across portions of central and southern Minnesota. A Slight Risk of severe weather is in place from the Twin Cities eastward into Wisconsin. Large hail is the primary threat, but damaging winds and a tornado or two can't be ruled out. These storms could also produce heavy rain - more on that in a moment.

Tuesday Night another round of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across the region. Models keep most of this activity situated across northern Minnesota, but a Marginal Risk of severe weather is in place across much of the state. Large hail and damaging winds would be the main threats.

_______________________________________________

Heavy Rain Potential Monday & Monday Night

Storms Monday into Monday Night could also produce heavy rain across the region, with some models outputting over an inch of rain in some locations of central and southern Minnesota. This could lead to at least some minor flash flooding.

_______________________________________________

Smoky Look To The Sky

If you went outside on Sunday you might have noticed a hazier look to the sky as smoke from wildfires out west started to filter into the region. Most of this smoke should stay elevated but it should help bring a colorful sunset to the region late Sunday!

The good news is that this smoke is for the most part staying higher in the atmosphere and not filtering to the surface, so there shouldn't be as many air quality issues.

_______________________________________________

Warm Temperatures Continue With Heavy Rain Threats

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

We’re just a week away from the end of meteorological summer - and what a warm summer it has been so far. Through Saturday we had seen 12 days with a high at or above 90F at MSP - slightly above the 1981-2010 average of 10.6 days. Our average temperature between June 1st - August 22nd was the 17th warmest on record. We have also observed 26 days with sticky dewpoints in the 70s. Six of those days saw a max dewpoint of at least 75F.

Of course, summer isn’t over just yet - and it’ll feel downright summery the next few days as highs sit in the upper 80s to low 90s with feels like temps in the low and mid-90s. Storm chances will be around this week with the potential of heavy rain in the Twin Cities late today into tonight and late Thursday into Friday.

If you need something to help cool you off, the earliest trace of snow was reported in the Twin Cities on September 15, 1916, with the earliest measurable amount (0.1”+) falling on September 24, 1985, when 0.4” fell. Just a reminder that winter is approaching!

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Warm. A few storms. Wake up 70. High 90. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A few clouds. Feels like the low 90s. Wake up 69. High 89. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Hot, sticky, and mainly sunny. Wake up 74. High 91. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix. PM & nighttime storms. Wake up 69. High 86. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind S 3-8 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning storms. Clouds slowly fade. Wake up 66. High 79. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasant for late August! Wake up 60. High 77. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 3-8 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. A late day storm? Wake up 59. High 78. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

August 24th

2006: Tornadoes and large hail strike southern Minnesota. One person died and 37 were injured when a strong tornado began 4 miles west-southwest of Nicollet in Nicollet County, and moved almost due east for 33 miles to near Waterville in Le Sueur County. Many storm chasers captured the tornado on video. The largest hail reported was grapefruit-sized at New Prague in Scott County.

1934: Early cool air invades southern Minnesota. Rochester and Fairmont have lows of 34 degrees.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

August 24th

Average High: 79F (Record: 98F set in 1948)

Average Low: 61F (Record: 43F set in 1887)

Average Precipitation: 0.13" (Record: 4.08" set in 1893)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 24th

Sunrise: 6:26 AM

Sunset: 8:03 PM

*Length Of Day: 13 hours, 37 minutes and 3 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 55 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 13.5 Hours Of Daylight? August 27th (13 hours, 28 minutes, and 12 seconds)

/*When Is The Sunrise At/After 6:30 AM?: August 28th (6:31 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/Before 8 PM?: August 26th (7:59 PM)

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

A hot and humid day is ahead on Monday in the Twin Cities, with highs climbing up to around 90F and heat index values in the low to mid-90s possible. We will watch the chance of a few storms in the morning hours and then again in the late day and overnight time frame.

The best chance of storms on Monday will be in central and southern Minnesota - once again, during the early morning and late day time frame. Highs will range from the 70s in the Arrowhead to the 90s in southern Minnesota.

These highs will be above average across the state for late August - up to 12F in some parts of southern Minnesota. The average high in the Twin Cities for August 24th is 79F.

As mentioned above, we stay warm through at the least middle of the week with highs about 10F degrees above average. A late-week cold front will help usher in cooler highs heading toward the weekend.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, all eyes will be on the central Gulf Coast as Marco is expected to approach the Louisiana coast, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surge to the region. Showers and thunderstorms will also be possible along the East Coast into the Upper Midwest and in some areas out west. Some of those storms in the western United States could be dry thunderstorms - containing lightning and erratic outflow winds but little or no rain - which would allow for new wildfires that could quickly spread.

The heaviest rain through Tuesday will be down along the central Gulf Coast around the area where Hurricane Marco aproaches the coast from southeastern Louisiana to southern Mississippi and Alabama. In these areas, rain of at least 2-4", with some isolated 6"+ amounts, are expected.

_______________________________________________

Tracking Marco and Laura

We are tracking two systems that will impact the United States Gulf Coast as we head through the work week. The first is Hurricane Marco, which is expected to approach and then skim the Louisiana Coast as we head through Monday into Tuesday, eventually becoming post-tropical as it heads into Texas. Hurricane Warnings are up across portions of southern Louisiana, and heavy rain, damaging winds, and storm surge flooding will be possible.

Tropical Storm Laura is slowly strengthening, sitting over eastern Cuba as of Sunday evening. Laura will continue to move near or over Cuba through Monday, working its way into the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday morning. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane in the mid-week time frame before making landfall somewhere in the Sabine Pass area late Wednesday or early Thursday as a hurricane with winds of approximately 105 mph.

_______________________________________________

A Network of Cameras Is Monitoring California's 'Escalating Tragedy'



More from Earther: "Every single view of the fires, from professional photographers on the front lines to satellites 22,000 miles out in space, has captured the alarming scope of the flames. But some of the most visceral footage has come from time-lapse cameras mounted in the foothills and mountains that have been overrun by flames. Sitting in my New York apartment on Monday and watching the time-lapse of the LNU Lightning Complex wildfire marching over a hill and flaring up right into the camera lens until one last pyrrhic moment, I could almost feel the heat as I involuntarily shrunk back from the screen. The cameras aren’t just there to provide a rush to those of us lucky enough to be 3,000 miles away. They’re part of a network called ALERTWildfire, created by seismologists who, as Graham Kent, director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory, quipped, “got tired of waiting for the Big One.” As it turns out, the Big One isn’t the earthquake that will cleave California into the sea. It’s wildfires overrunning the state in our increasingly hot and volatile climate."

California wildfires threaten historic Lick Observatory

More from Space.com : "Deadly wildfires burning in northern California are endangering the state's historic 133-year-old Lick Observatory. The wildfires were sparked by lightning earlier this week, with California's Gov. Gavin Newsom declaring a state of emergency on Tuesday (Aug. 18). The fires have so far burned over 600,000 acres and killed 5 people, according to the Washington Post. So far, the historic Lick Observatory atop Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara "appeared to have escaped serious damage," according to a statement from the University of California Observatories, which oversees the facility. Firefighting units have been stationed at the observatory, using the on-site buildings as a command center and safe area."

Oh, great: NASA says an asteroid is headed our way right before Election Day

More from CNN : "Well, 2020 keeps getting better all the time. Amid a pandemic, civil unrest and a divisive US election season, we now have an asteroid zooming toward us. On the day before the presidential vote, no less. Yep. The celestial object known as 2018VP1 is projected to come close to Earth on November 2, according to the Center for Near Earth Objects Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. "