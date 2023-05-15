Heavy Rainfall Across Southern Minnesota

Heavy rain has fallen across portions of southern Minnesota over the past several days, leading to reports of flooding. Areas from Tracy to St. Peter have reported at least 3-4.5" of rain in a 72-hour period through mid-Sunday morning.

_______________________________________________

Fire Weather Concerns Up North Monday

After a few small fires across northern Minnesota (including a prescribed fire that got out of its boundary) the past few days, the fire weather threat looks to increase as we head into Monday. A Fire Weather Watch is in place, as expected warm temperatures, gusty west winds up to 25 mph, and low humidity values would allow any fires that spark to quickly spread.

_______________________________________________

Sunny, Warm Monday

Very pleasant weather for mid-May is expected Monday here in the metro. Sunny skies are expected with fairly light winds. Morning temperatures will start off around 50F with highs climbing to the mid/upper 70s.

The warmest weather Monday will be up across northern Minnesota, where 80s are expected. Temperatures will be held slightly cooler along the North Shore, though, thanks to a lake breeze (especially later in the afternoon hours). Farther south, highs will be in the 70s in southern Minnesota.

_______________________________________________

Warmth Sticks Around Through Midweek - Rain Chances Return

Dry, sunny, and warm weather will continue through midweek here in the metro as highs will be in the mid/upper 70s. A cool down is in store toward the end of the week - along with some rain chances.

Forecast loop from 7 PM Wednesday through 7 AM Friday

The cooler weather later this week will be courtesy of a cold front passing through the region with an area of low pressure moving across Canada into the Great Lakes. This system will bring the chance of rain across the state Wednesday Night into Thursday, with a few lingering showers possible Thursday night.

_______________________________________________

19th Warmest Start To May

After a mostly chilly April, May has started off on the warmer side of the scale. Through Saturday, the average temperature at MSP has been 61.2F - 4.8F above average - and the 19th warmest start to May on record. Despite our precipitation the past few days, only 0.30" fell between Thursday and Saturday at the airport, bringing our monthly total to 0.96". Additional rain Sunday will bump this total up - but at least through Saturday, we were a little over a half-inch below average for the month so far.

_______________________________________________

Weather Close To Perfect Into Midweek

By Paul Douglas

The Duluth office of the National Weather Service reports the last of the ice just came off lakes in the BWCA (Boundary Waters Canoe Area) in recent days. Spring in Minnesota was a hot mess. Without the hot part.

But mid-May can be an atmospheric epiphany, before grifting bugs, gasp-worthy humidity and toddler-fist-size hail stones batter your vehicle. The next few days will be a reminder of just how amazing it can be after the snow melts and ice retreats. Why we stay.

Job productivity and test scores may suffer today with blue sky and mid 70s by mid-afternoon. You may feel like skipping. Go ahead - you have the freedom to raise eyebrows.

Dry, objectively perfect weather hangs on into Thursday morning, when a vigorous cold front shoves a band of showers across the state, and a few instability showers may spill into Friday with a raw breeze.

As if to atone for last weekend's pernicious puddles, next weekend looks sunny and memorable with more 70s. No heat spikes, tornado watches or slush in sight.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Sunny and beautiful. Wake up 49. High 75. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind W 7-12 mph.

TUESDAY: Blue sky and low humidity. Wake up 55. High 79. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 7-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds, still pleasant. Wake up 51. High 74. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers likely, few T-storms. Wake up 61. High 68. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Windy and cool, few showers. Wake up 45. High 61. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind NW 15-30 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Wake up 50. High 71. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 8-13 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny and milder. Wake up 53. High 75. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 8-13 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

May 15th

*Length Of Day: 14 hours, 50 minutes, and 56 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 17 seconds

*When do we see 15 Hours of Daylight?: May 20th (15 hours, 1 minute, 45 seconds)

*Earliest Sunrises Of The Year: June 13th-17th (5:25 AM)

*Earliest Sunsets Of The Year: June 21st-July 2nd (9:03 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

May 15th

1998: Damaging tornadoes impact Minnesota. One tornado hits a flea market in Albany, killing one person and injuring 30 others. 102 homes are severely damaged in the northern Twin Cities due to another tornado.

1969: Torrential rain occurs in Synnes Township, dumping 8 inches of rain in three hours.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

As we head into the work week, a frontal boundary from the Southwest to the Mid-Atlantic will bring storm chances from the Rockies to the Southeast. A few snow showers will also be possible in the Colorado Rockies. Some storms will be possible across the interior Northwest. A few record highs will continue to be possible in the Pacific Northwest.

Several inches of rain could accumulate through the first part of the week across the Southern and Central Plains. Only a few inches of snow will accumulate at the higher elevations of the Colorado Rockies.

_______________________________________________

Controlled Burns Help Prevent Wildfires, Experts Say. But Regulations Have Made It Nearly Impossible to Do These Burns.

More from ProPublica: ""At this time of year, it's a race against what we call green-up," said Seth McKinney, fire management officer for the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, as eye-stinging smoke curled over newly emerging shoots of grass nourished by a wet winter. "We are threading that needle to find the right time in between a rainstorm, red flag conditions" — when winds, temperatures and dry conditions magnify wildfire risk — "and snow melt." McKinney is trying to prevent conflagrations like the Marshall Fire, the most destructive wildfire in the state's history, which killed two people and incinerated 1,084 residences and seven businesses in December 2021. That fire ignited in overgrown grasslands crisscrossed by unkempt ditches, which together spread flames into urban areas with unprecedented speed, according to scientific simulations and eyewitnesses."

Rooftop Solar Panels Could Power a Third of U.S. Manufacturing, Study Finds

More from Gizmodo: "U.S. manufacturing takes up a lot of energy, but there's untapped potential in solar power for that sector, new research finds. A study looked at how installing solar panels throughout manufacturing sites could meet a third of that sector's power needs. Researchers used a survey from the Department of Energy and compared states to understand where rooftop solar could best supply electricity needs for manufacturing. They found that companies that focus on textiles, apparel, and furniture would benefit the most from transitioning to solar energy. Their work is published in the journal Environmental Research: Sustainability and Infrastructure."

Biden administration seeks to boost carbon capture in power plants

More form Marketplace: "The Biden administration is out with a new plan to crack down on the electric power industry's greenhouse gas emissions. Part of the plan calls for power plants that run on coal and natural gas to be outfitted with systems that can capture carbon. The goal is to remove 90% of industry emissions by 2035. A giant bundle of money is earmarked for these "carbon capture" systems in last year's Inflation Reduction Act. So how does it work? Picture for a moment the smokestacks at a power plant. They're designed to let carbon, produced while generating power, escape into the air. "You can't just stick a straw into an emissions point source and just grab CO₂ because it's in low concentration," said Tip Meckel, senior research scientist at the University of Texas at Austin. He said one method isolates carbon dioxide, attaching it to a liquid."

_______________________________________________

Follow me on:

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser